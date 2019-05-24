There’s a legendary place on the University of Maryland campus, a large circle marking the site of a devastating fire a century ago. Students try to avoid its epicenter, known as the Point of Failure.

Michael R. Bloomberg told the Class of 2019 that it’s really the place where people banded together and decided to rebuild the school. “When everything burns down around you, don’t walk away,” he said Friday, urging them to seize their own points of failure, when they come, and innovate.

The former New York mayor’s commencement speech, which made graduates laugh as he told them about getting fired and other disasters that turned into unanticipated opportunities, came at the end of a year punctuated by losses at U-Md.

“I won’t sugarcoat it,” said Jonathan Allen, the outgoing student body president. “It has definitely been a very difficult year.”

On Friday, the school awarded thousands of diplomas: 6,062 bachelor’s degrees, 1,595 master’s degrees, 592 doctoral degrees. Graduates tossed long red metallic streamers overhead like fireworks that showered down slowly, sparkling in the bright lights of the Xfinity Center in College Park. They swayed to the school song. And they looked ahead: to new jobs, new cities, new beginnings.

The difficult year began almost immediately after Allen started his term as student president, when 19-year-old football player Jordan McNair died in June.

McNair’s death exposed troubling issues in the athletic department and touched off a leadership crisis at the school.

In the fall, another student death was mourned on campus, after an outbreak of adenovirus sickened several students. Freshman Olivia Paregol’s death also angered many who said university officials should have warned students sooner about the illness, particularly those with weakened immune systems such as Paregol.

“A lot of students right now are able to be proud of their own individual accomplishments,” said senior Olivia Delaplaine, but not proud of a university they feel has let its students down. She did not go to the universitywide commencement ceremony Friday, preferring lunch with her family to speeches by people such as Wallace D. Loh, the university president, whom she said she does not admire. “I don’t want to listen to it. It’s empty words.”

But the school year had ended. It was time to look forward.

“It’s bittersweet,” Delaplaine said Friday.

Graduates were walking with their families in the sunshine, leaning in for hugs and photos. “Everyone’s really, really proud; everyone looks beautiful in all their regalia. That’s really inspiring to see,” she said.

Despite all the frustration students had felt, she said, “It’s really happy and joyous.”

With the sashes and cords from his student activities fluttering in the breeze, Michael Wijesinghe said the things he would remember are good things, like the student hydroponics club he launched on campus, and sunny afternoons sitting on the porch with his friends, playing guitar.

“I’m sad to leave, but excited to see what’s next,” he said.

Wijesinghe majored in agricultural science and technology, believing it could help him make the world better by making food more available, he said, and has plans to work for a greenhouse company.

After McNair’s death, conversations changed on campus, Allen said.

“We’ll really need to have learned from everything that happened this year,” and ensure some of it will never happen again, he said. “Just as we as individuals strive to be better, I’m sure the university does as well.”

Two external investigations examined what had happened and how to prevent future problems.

One report concluded that the athletic staff failed to properly diagnose and treat McNair’s heat stroke after a team workout. Athletic trainers did not call 911 for more than an hour after he showed signs of exhaustion. Another investigated allegations of an abusive culture within the football program and recommended the university establish an independent health-care system for athletes.

On Thursday, university officials announced steps toward that goal. The university — not the athletic department — is launching a national search for a head physician who will oversee the sports medicine staff and athletic trainers. That doctor will report through a chain of command leading to the university president.

Last fall, in the wake of the athletic scandal, Loh promised to step down at the end of this school year. But the announcement, coupled with the University System of Maryland Board of Regents’ decision to bring back football coach D.J. Durkin after a leave of absence, infuriated many. The following day, Loh fired Durkin, and soon afterward the board’s chairman resigned. Earlier this year, the board decided Loh would stay through another academic year.

With all the leadership changes still to come, the university is moving into a new era, Allen said, and those hires will shape the school for the next decade and beyond.

“I do think many students, myself included, are very proud to have been able to call this university home for the last four years,” Allen said.

The university honored its graduates of 50 years ago, and one in particular: Elaine Johnson Coates, who started in 1955, the first year black students were allowed to live on campus. She was frightened when she arrived and endured insults during her years in College Park. “I stand on this podium and look at the diversity in the beautiful faces of the graduation class,” she told the crowd, “and it tells me that my journey mattered.

“Class of 2019, I say to you: See through the obstacle. Walk past it. And refuse to be defeated.”

Bloomberg had a piece of advice, too, before they all flooded out into the sunshine with their robes streaming behind them. “Go step on the Point of Failure,” he told them. “Because this really is a turning point.”