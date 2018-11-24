Virginia Tech’s proposed $1 billion Innovation Campus in Alexandria, Va., would be near one of Amazon’s new campuses. (Virginia Tech)

News of Amazon’s plans to open a Northern Virginia outpost spurred swift reaction across the Washington region.

Political and economic leaders celebrated the announcement as a boon for the area’s economy. Residents and advocates of affordable housing lamented that families of well-heeled technology workers could drive up housing costs and further burden congested roadways and crowded classrooms.

In Northern Virginia school districts, officials hope to parlay Amazon’s proximity into more learning opportunities for students.

The Amazon campus is expected to rise in National Landing, a newly branded neighborhood that includes parts of Pentagon City and Crystal City in Arlington and Potomac Yard in Alexandria. Amazon executives have said they plan over a period of years to expand their workforce to 25,000, some of whom are expected to send their children to schools throughout Northern Virginia.

School leaders said they are optimistic they will be able to forge partnerships with Amazon to create a pipeline to company jobs and help students develop career skills in technology fields.

An Amazon spokesman did not respond to emails seeking comment.

“It’s kind of like the perfect match,” said Gregory C. Hutchings Jr., superintendent of Alexandria City Public Schools. “This is a great partnership between the schools, the city, business, higher education institutions.”

Hutchings said more training opportunities for teachers and other workers will be available to school employees through Virginia Tech’s Innovation Campus, a planned $1 billion graduate site that was part of the pitch the state made to Amazon.

The announcement about Amazon’s arrival comes as Alexandria is contending with crowding and building challenges.

This year, amid burgeoning enrollment, the school system opened an elementary school focused on science, technology, engineering and mathematics. It has also selected Potomac Yard as the site of a new school and is evaluating ways to alleviate crowding at the district’s only high school.

Mount Vernon Community School, which is minutes from the planned Amazon site, is beset with a failing roof and other problems.

Hutchings said it is unclear how many families with school-age children will enter the Alexandria school system as a result of Amazon’s arrival. The system, he said, will factor the influx into enrollment projections.

About 20 percent of the Amazon workforce is expected to live in Arlington County, resulting in 80 to 110 additional students each school year in the roughly 27,500-student school district, according to Arlington Public Schools. The number of additional students is expected to be lower in the company’s early years of operation, as Amazon establishes itself in the region.

Students are expected to be spread across Arlington County, according to the school system, resulting in just a few more students in each school per year.

Karen Corbett Sanders, chair of the Fairfax County School Board, said one-third of families that relocate to Northern Virginia for Amazon are expected to live in Fairfax County.

The state’s largest school system, Corbett Sanders said, is eager to build its portfolio of partnerships with companies, which already includes Inova Health System and the aircraft maker Boeing.

“We’re open to any and all students,” she said. “We are ready to welcome the children of Amazon employees into our school system.”