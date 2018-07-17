One of the nation’s largest school districts is considering more than $24 million in security improvements in the aftermath of the Parkland, Fla., shooting that left 14 students and three staff members dead.

The Fairfax County School Board in Northern Virginia is to vote this month on spending $2.3 million to expand its cadre of school psychologists and social workers who provide mental-health services for students. It also will consider a $1.8 million expenditure for replacing classroom locks and bolstering safety training for the upcoming school year, which starts in late August.

The biggest chunk of potential security spending — $20 million — would go toward installing surveillance cameras in schools across the district. But the school board is not expected to make a decision on the cameras in time for the 2018-2019 school year.

“We have had a very tough year of tragic events around the nation,” Fairfax Schools Superintendent Scott Brabrand said at a June meeting of school board members where the recommendations were introduced. “We believe with enhanced training, enhanced physical security and with enhanced mental-health supports in our schools, we will have safer schools in Fairfax County.”

Officials considered making major security expansions at elementary schools by adding school resource officers — at a cost of $18 million — and armed or unarmed security specialists but decided against recommending those measures.

Adding security staff in elementary schools would require further discussion with county government, according to the school system. Middle and high schools already have resource officers — law enforcement officers inside schools.

At a public hearing last week, community members objected to putting more armed personnel in school buildings.

Bill Horkan, a math teacher at Justice High School in Falls Church, told the school board that in more than 20 years of teaching, he has experienced fights and brawls.

“I’ve never encountered a situation where the presence of a gun would make it better,” Horkan said. “I’ve encountered many situations where the presence of additional counselors and mental-health professionals would have made it better.”

The evaluation of security in the Fairfax school system, which has 188,000 students, was prompted by the Feb. 14 massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida.

In June, the Fairfax school system issued a 25-page report detailing the findings of its internal security review, which included recommendations intended to strengthen staff training, security and mental health.

School officials have noted that the school system already employs a range of security measures, including a requirement that guests ring buzzers to enter schools. It also conducts threat assessments and equips each classroom with a guide to managing emergency situations, according to the internal review.

But administrators acknowledged room for improvement, including the deployment of $20 million worth of surveillance cameras.

Ken Trump, president of National School Safety and Security Services, a consulting firm that conducts school security assessments for schools, said security cameras have benefits and limitations.

“Surveillance cameras are a deterrent to those who can be deterred and may serve as evidence to those that can’t be deterred,” he said.

But oftentimes, Trump said, school districts will approve “one-time, shot-in-the-arm upgrades” without setting money aside for repairs and replacements.

Chloe Yazdani, an elementary school teacher in Falls Church, said she has observed security gaps that could put students and school workers at risk. She said that when schools are open after hours for the community, a door is left unlocked for participants to enter. The person designated to monitor the door, she said, often has other duties.

“In today’s world, a door to a school should never be unlocked,” she said. “Multiple times a year, I’m asked to huddle my 7-year-old students in my classroom for a lockdown drill. Yet, multiple times a week, I leave my school to find the doors completely open.”

Districts across the country have grappled with how to better secure schools after the shooting at Stoneman Douglas. In Santa Fe, Tex., where a 17-year-old is accused of killing eight students and two teachers, school system officials recently approved a $1.5 million plan that would pay for new door locks, a security vestibule in the lobby and a new alarm system at Santa Fe High School.

A federal commission on school safety created by President Trump after the Florida massacre and led by Education Secretary Betsy DeVos is charged with making recommendations on the security infrastructure of schools.

Fairfax officials held another public hearing on the proposed security recommendations Tuesday.