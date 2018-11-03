Chris Fazzari, 17, in March speaks during a student walkout at River Hill High School in Clarksville, Md., with Vyom Iyer, Sam Karkowski and Ada Beams behind him. (Jacob Cecil)

They walked out of class by the hundreds of thousands. They spoke in front of a few fellow students in classrooms and in front of millions on television. They marched on Washington and on large cities and small towns across the country.

The demonstrations against gun violence led by high school and college students this year in many ways opened the door for a generation of young activists and participants who found their voice and tackled a scourge that had taken the lives of their peers.

But even then the question became: Could they sustain that outrage and energy and harness it for political change?

With the midterm elections nearly here, many of the students who took part in marches and organized walkouts on their campuses say those events of February and March flipped a switch. They are engaged and aware of politics like never before. And though many are still too young to vote, they have been active — working on campaigns, encouraging their slightly older peers to vote, knocking on doors, pushing their message on social media.

Chris Fazzari, a senior at River Hill High School in Clarksville, Md., remembers sitting in church earlier this year and coming up with a plan to organize a walkout at his school to protest gun violence. An Eagle Scout, Fazzari believed he had a duty to become involved.

The shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that took 17 lives in February led to calls for walkouts across the country. That was what motivated Fazzari, 17, but there were also more personal reasons. When Fazzari was in seventh grade, a neighbor who was a high school freshman took his life with a gun in a nearby park. In high school, the father of a schoolmate murdered his wife and then shot himself.



Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg, then 17, speaks during the March for Our Lives in March in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

“Gun violence is very present in our community — and it’s a cliche upper-middle-class suburban town — so this can happen anywhere,” Fazzari said.

Fazzari worked around the clock for three weeks with his classmates Ada Beams, Vyom Iyer and Sam Karkowski to plan the walkout. None of them were quite sure about how many students would take part. On the day of the walkout, more than half the school joined them.

In many ways, the walkout was a giant first step for Fazzari’s activism. In the months since, he has been busy campaigning for a school board candidate and has become a key participant in discussions about school safety.

“Things right now may be scary and saddening, but seeing my community come together and help me with the walkout was very encouraging and empowering,” Fazzari said. “You have to be hopeful, because just curling up in a ball and crying isn’t a very effective way to get change.”

The year 2018 has been a particularly active one for students and young people in politics and civic action. In March, hundreds of thousands of students descended on Washington and cities across the country for the March for Our Lives rallies against gun violence. They voiced their anger and frustration with politics and leaders. They said they would no longer be ignored or remain voiceless when it came to issues, such as gun violence, that affect their lives every day. And they vowed to act.

There are about 31 million people in the United States between 18 and 24 years old, a little more than 9 percent of the population. If history is any guide, the majority in that group won’t vote Tuesday. Their voting participation rarely tops 50 percent. In the 2014 midterm elections, just over 17 percent of young Americans voted.

But there are signs this year’s election will be different, said Rey Junco, senior researcher at the nonpartisan Center for Information & Research on Civic Learning and Engagement at Tufts University, which focuses on the political and civic involvement of young Americans.

A September poll by the center of 2,087 18- to 24-year-olds showed that 34 percent said they were “extremely likely” to vote this year. That response, Junco said, is more typical in a presidential election year.

According to the poll, the number of youth who said they have engaged in offline activism — a protest, walkout, demonstration or march — has tripled since 2016. Youth who engaged in at least one form of activism that goes beyond signing an online petition or clicking a “like” button were significantly more likely to say they were “extremely likely” to vote in the midterms.

“We can’t say that it is a Parkland effect, but it was certainly fueled in part by Parkland,” Junco said.

Another explanation for the jump in 18- to 24-year-olds who say they plan to vote is a relatively simple one, Junco said.

“If you want people to vote, you should ask them, and we see that happening,” he said. “We see that when people reach out to them and say, ‘Hey would you vote, would you register?’ that actually has an impact.”

Trevon Bosley, a 20-year-old electrical engineering major from Chicago at Southern Illinois University, has been trying to draw attention to shootings in his hometown for years. When Bosley was 8, his older brother was shot and killed in Chicago. While a national outcry and media focus inevitably follow school shootings, Bosley says that rarely happens with shootings that take the lives of young people on a regular basis. He credits the Parkland students who organized the March for Our Lives with putting a spotlight on daily gun violence.

“I’ll never forget taking the stage and speaking to so many people who had really come out to listen to people talk about gun violence,” Bosley said of his speech in Washington.

In the months since, Bosley has continued his efforts to get young people registered to vote on campus and back home in Chicago.

“Especially in my community at home, they don’t always get that message to vote,” Bosley said. “There’s a sense of hopelessness, but I want to inform them how much their vote will impact things. People are finally listening to us. Politicians are listening.”

At her home in a Philadelphia suburb, Julia Spoor has been immersed as a volunteer and intern for the Democratic candidate in her congressional district. The 17-year-old won’t be able to vote Tuesday, but she has been canvassing door-to-door on weekends and has made more than 1,000 phone calls urging others to vote.

For Spoor, whose father committed suicide when she was 8, access to guns and gun violence have been driving issues.

“I knew the heartache after I lost my father to gun suicide, and I knew I didn’t want anyone else to feel that heartache,” she said.

Spoor had gone to events and protests with her mother, but it wasn’t until the March for Our Lives rally that she experienced the kinship of connecting with so many others her age who had shared similar experiences.

“I’m definitely seeing the landscape change with a surge of student activities over the past few months,” she said. “The lawmakers are beginning to realize that they have to pay attention. I’m not old enough to vote yet, but I’m able to take that frustration and turn it into action.”

That frustration and anger was evident on the cold and blustery early spring day when Spoor and tens of thousands of students and young people came to Washington for March for Our Lives.

Florence Yared, then a 17-year-old student at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High, stood before the crowd a few blocks from the Capitol and issued an ultimatum.

“To Congress, you are directly responsible for every community that has lost due to gun violence. And you have the power to change this. And if you don’t, then we will change you,” Yared said to a roar of approval. “We may be too young to vote, but soon we will be able to vote and we will vote you out.”