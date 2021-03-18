The superintendent and his staff said they are watching closely to see whether the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issues updated guidance on that front. The CDC has maintained for months that six feet is best, but the director indicated this week that the agency might switch to recommending three feet, as a growing body of scientific evidence suggests this distance is sufficient to keep students and teachers safe.

Hutchings also said Alexandria will accommodate families who wish to keep their children learning remotely next academic year. He said the school system is working to develop a different virtual curriculum that is more robust than its current offerings.

It will be “a true virtual curriculum,” Hutchings said, “so we can still provide a rigorous and engaging learning experience” for students who remain remote.

This semester, roughly 66 percent of Alexandria’s 16,000 students chose online learning. The rest — a little more than 5,300 students of all ages — returned to school buildings for two days of in-person instruction each week over the course of the past month.

Alexandria wrapped up the transition this week when it sent roughly 3,600 students from pre-K through 12th grade into classrooms. Hutchings praised the shift as successful during the board meeting Thursday.

It has gone so smoothly, he said, that many families who originally selected remote learning are now clamoring to switch into the hybrid program. Whether they can do so depends in large part on the CDC: If the agency switches to recommending three feet of distance, Hutchings said, Alexandria will have a much easier time sending additional students into reopened classrooms.

Over the next two weeks, Alexandria will begin planning how these additions might go, Hutchings said. The school system will have to figure out a “prioritization” mechanism, he said, because “capacity constraints” mean that — even using three feet of distance — there will not be enough space to return everyone who is suddenly interested in learning in-person.

He also said that Alexandria is determined to keep students with their same teachers, which further complicates the return.

“We are going to have to look at students that are having significant social, emotional and learning needs first,” Hutchings said, as well as children with disabilities and students whose first language is not English, known as English learners.

Alexandria’s decision to aim for five days a week in the fall comes after all other major Northern Virginia school systems have said they will do the same. And this week, neighboring Loudoun County Public Schools significantly accelerated its reopening plans, declaring it will begin offering four days a week of in-person school starting April 20.

On Thursday, Hutchings also announced Alexandria’s plans for summer instruction. It will be a continuation of a program Alexandria offered last summer. Like that initiative, it will be free and students will be required to opt out if they do not wish to participate.

This summer’s instruction will run from July 6 to Aug. 13. The first four weeks will be in-person for a select population of students: English learners, students with disabilities, high-schoolers who failed some of their classes and those struggling socially and emotionally from pre-K through fifth grade. All other students will attend virtually during that time, and everyone will learn remotely during the last two weeks of summer schooling.

Last summer, the schooling program cost $1.7 million, required three dozen new hires and involved nearly 500 teachers. Hutchings did not discuss the price of this year’s initiative, but said he is concerned that Alexandria teachers may be too tired, after an exhausting year, to participate fully and well in summer school for the second summer in a row.

“I think that’s the biggest thing, the exhaustion and the morale,” he said. The superintendent said he is trying to balance teachers’ weariness with the need to help students make up for the pandemic-driven learning loss: “It’s a Catch-22, right, I’m just stuck in the middle.”

Hutchings and his staff also gave an update on employee work status — in-person vs. virtual — and vaccinations. As of February, 1,641 staffers out of roughly 2,500 had registered for vaccine appointments.

The school system plans to administer a poll next week, which will ask employees whether they have received vaccine shots. All staffers have to answer the poll, Hutchings said, but they can respond by reporting they do not want to indicate their vaccination status.

Alexandria will provide anonymized, aggregated data on employee vaccination to the Virginia Department of Education, Hutchings said, because the department is requiring that information on a monthly basis.

In February, Fairfax sent out a poll asking about employees’ ability to return and teach in person. Of the 87 percent of staffers who answered, 60 percent — approximately 1,300 — said they could return.

As of March, Alexandria had granted roughly 660 staffers permission to work remotely because of child-care commitments or health reasons, chief of staff Stephen Wilkins told the school board. Teachers citing health concerns had to provide substantiation from a medical professional, Wilkins said.

Wilkins said that, as vaccinations proceed, “we expect the number of staff on-site to increase steadily over the next several weeks.” He added that he is hopeful that “the vast majority will be available for on-site work in May.”