On top of that, Alexandria is wrestling with the question of whether to employ police officers as a security presence in school buildings. The city council voted to remove School Resource Officers this summer — only to reverse its decision and vote to reinstall SROs in mid-October, following a rash of student fights, the shooting of two students near campus and a recent scare in which a student tried to bring a weapon inside the system’s only public high school. The future of the SRO program remains an open question, as the officers are slated to keep working inside schools only through the end of the year.