On top of that, Alexandria is wrestling with the question of whether to employ police officers as a security presence in school buildings. The city council voted to remove School Resource Officers this summer — only to reverse its decision and vote to reinstall SROs in mid-October, following a rash of student fights, the shooting of two students near campus and a recent scare in which a student tried to bring a weapon inside the system’s only public high school. The future of the SRO program remains an open question, as the officers are slated to keep working inside schools only through the end of the year.
The Washington Post contacted all 15 candidates to ask about their backgrounds, reasons for running and priorities if elected. One candidate did not reply. The following profiles are based on candidates’ answers and have been edited for space and clarity.
To compose its nine-member board, Alexandria City Public Schools elects three officials from each of its three districts, Districts A, B and C. The candidates’ responses are grouped by district:
Willie F. Bailey Sr., who declined to give his age, is a former firefighter who served in that role for more than three decades. He also served in the U.S. Army, retiring after 21 years. Bailey runs the nonprofit group Firefighters and Friends to the Rescue, which delivers backpacks and school supplies to children in need. A city council member from 2015 to 2018, Bailey said he is running for the school board “to ensure we do what’s right for our kids.”
What are the biggest challenges facing Alexandria City Public Schools?
Covid-19, the variants and downstream impacts is the greatest challenge ACPS is facing today. The district must also expand access to early education, develop mentorship programs and close the achievement gap so that everyone can succeed. We need to address capacity issues at our facilities and make compensation for teachers and staff more fair.
What would be your top priority as a school board member?
My top priority will be ensuring that we safely navigate covid-19, the variants and any downstream impacts for students, parents and educators.
Do you support a vaccine mandate for staff? For students?
I fully support taking common-sense precautions, including requiring vaccinations, social distancing and mask-wearing to ensure our students can safely receive their education and our teachers can safely do their jobs.
Do you agree with the decision to remove School Resource Officers?
I know that trained Student Resource Officers can play an important role in mediating conflicts and help ensure our students receive their education in a safe and structured environment. I also support increased public transparency for the records of SROs and how they are selected.
Ish Boyle, who declined to give his age, works in cybersecurity. He said he wants to serve on the school board because, as the father of two children in the Alexandria school system, he has heard from other parents — as well as teachers and administrators — who “believe their voice isn’t being heard.”
What are the biggest challenges facing Alexandria City Public Schools?
Lack of leadership. Learning loss occurred with our students during the past 19 months. Now, top school officials are failing to provide safe learning environments. At both the middle schools and the high schools, I worry about the violent fights disrupting learning environments. We need to bring back our School Resource Officers.
What would be your top priority as a school board member?
In general, we need to enable teachers and classes for differentiation to meet our students’ needs. ACPS should provide rigorous and engaging courses for all learners. I am also concerned that the removal of the SROs has led to fighting on school property. Our schools need to be safe before they can provide an excellent learning environment.
Do you support a vaccine mandate for staff? For students?
Medical decisions, to take the vaccine or not, should be between a patient and their medical provider.
Do you agree with the decision to remove School Resource Officers?
I do not. This is highly alarming. Principals rely on the SROs as teammates and mentors who help facilitate safe and effective learning environments.
Jacinta Greene, 49, works as an independent marketing and meeting planning consultant. She is also a current board member running for reelection. She wants to serve on the board again, she said, because the Alexandria school system is facing serious challenges and needs experienced board members as well as “consistency and strong leadership.”
What are the biggest challenges facing Alexandria City Public Schools?
We have a lot more work to do to close the achievement gap to ensure all students have an equitable opportunity for success. We must also strengthen the relationship between our schools, families and community. And we must focus on learning recovery coming out of the pandemic, as well as fighting to ensure teachers are fairly compensated.
What would be your top priority as a school board member?
My top priority if I am reelected is closing the academic achievement gap, particularly amongst our Black and brown students, who make up 60 percent of our student body. I will also continue to focus on keeping our high-quality teachers in the Alexandria school system.
Do you support a vaccine mandate for staff? For students?
Yes. I believe our current policy of requiring vaccination of staff or regular testing has gone a long way towards making our schools safer. We need to get as many of our staff and students vaccinated as possible.
Do you agree with the decision to remove School Resource Officers?
I disagree with the manner in which SROs were removed from our schools. In 2020, we moved to require data reporting and transparency, which had not been happening. Instead of allowing that process to play out, the City Council pulled the SROs. We would have been better suited following the school board’s plan of having a review of the program in 2022.
Deanna Ohlandt, 44, works as a freelance editor for academic articles. She also volunteers as a teacher for Encore Learning, an Arlington nonprofit group that assists retirees and seniors, and she previously worked as an arts teacher and a special education aide. She wants to serve on the board to develop “equitable and creative approaches to giving all students an excellent education.”
What are the biggest challenges facing Alexandria City Public Schools?
The challenges of the ongoing covid pandemic have disrupted our children’s schooling. The covid closures have also exposed our failing facilities and the precariousness of our ability to hire and retain staff. We must also work to ensure equitable access to resources for our students, who come from different backgrounds and need different supports.
What would be your top priority as a school board member?
I want to see some structural mechanisms in high school that help to ensure every student has adults in the school who know them individually and can provide academic, career and social support. I will also advocate for additional staff and professional development to support more individualized instruction.
Do you support a vaccine mandate for staff? For students?
I support vaccines that have received full FDA approval being added to the list of already-required vaccines for students and school staff. We already have a list of required childhood vaccines.
Do you agree with the decision to remove School Resource Officers?
It is clear that some people did not feel safe in the school buildings with SROs there. It is just as clear that some people do not feel safe without SROs. We need to seek alternatives to the SRO system. I expect that security officers of some kind would be part of such an alternative; I personally will advocate against the carrying of firearms on school property.
Michelle Rief, 49, is a former college professor and education nonprofit executive who was elected to the Alexandria school board in 2018 and is just wrapping up her first term. She is also mother to three Alexandria students. Rief said she is running for reelection because she wants to “ensure that the city of Alexandria has high-performing schools that serve the needs of all.”
What are the biggest challenges facing Alexandria City Public Schools?
The covid-19 pandemic is the greatest challenge public schools have faced in a century. Staff turnover is also a concern; retaining high-quality professionals is essential for the advancement of our school division. Additionally, we must modernize our schools: More than half of our buildings are beyond their recommended life span.
What would be your top priority as a school board member?
My top priority is promoting the academic achievement and wellness of each and every student in Alexandria City Public Schools.
Do you support a vaccine mandate for staff? For students?
I currently serve on the Alexandria school board that unanimously adopted a vaccine mandate for staff. I supported this policy because public health experts tell us that covid-19 vaccines are safe, effective and the best way to combat the spread of the virus. I will support a vaccine mandate for students if this recommendation is made to the board.
Do you agree with the decision to remove School Resource Officers?
I believe that we can have safe schools without police officers stationed in our buildings. ACPS continues to employ over 40 school security guards. The school division is also investing more in counseling, trauma-informed care and restorative practices, which are important initiatives that I support.
Deborah Ash, 65, recently retired from the Foreign Service arm of the State Department, where she worked for 20 years in places including Cairo, Kabul and Rio de Janeiro. She later worked with the National Security Council. She is a devout Christian, a great-grandmother and a Washington Capitals fan. She is running for school board because “our academic programs need improvement.”
What are the biggest challenges facing Alexandria City Public Schools?
Getting our kids back on track for a quality education instead of promoting race equity. Alexandria schools can afford to focus on academics rather than leftist activism. Let’s let children be children, not front-line warriors in a manufactured conflict.
What would be your top priority as a school board member?
Work toward giving parents control of their children’s education and health choices. Ensuring teachers have the training and tools to equip students for their futures.
Do you support a vaccine mandate for staff? For students?
No, I believe health decisions are individual choices for adults, and for students, those decisions are the parents’, as they have been making medical decisions for their children’s entire lives.
Do you agree with the decision to remove School Resource Officers?
No, the decision was an irresponsible reaction by the city council to jump on the “defund the police” bandwagon. The removal of SROs has put the school populations in danger of more bullying and assaults. ACPS must return the SRO program.
Ashley Baird, 41, is a former teacher who founded a small firm, Merit Research, Policy and Evaluation, that helps schools and educational groups develop “equity-focused solutions.” She is also a parent and believes her professional background and experiences as a mother will allow her to see “the implications of school district policies from multiple viewpoints.”
What are the biggest challenges facing Alexandria City Public Schools?
Alexandria has long-standing disparities in educational outcomes that largely fall along racial and socioeconomic lines. Unfortunately, the covid-19 pandemic further exacerbated these inequities. We must close opportunity gaps, including by developing a strong early-literacy program and strengthening student support systems.
What would be your top priority as a school board member?
In addition to addressing the opportunity gap that I mentioned in the previous question, my top priority would be to restore trust in our public schools. Broadly, I think we do this through transparency, oversight and improved communications. We need our community to believe the work we are doing is in their best interest.
Do you support a vaccine mandate for staff? For students?
I support mandates for staff and eligible students to receive an FDA-approved covid-19 vaccine with allowances for medical and religious exemptions. Scientific evidence demonstrates that vaccines are the most effective way to limit the spread of covid-19.
Do you agree with the decision to remove School Resource Officers?
ACPS needs to consider what alternative pathways to SROs might look like. Specifically, ACPS should go back and re-create the process that was glossed over last spring to solicit meaningful stakeholder input on school safety, mental and behavioral health, and student supports more broadly. We need to hear from the students and staff.
Kelly Booz, 42, directs online learning initiatives for the American Federation of Teachers, a national teachers union. She served on the Alexandria school board from 2013 to 2015 and sat on a Virginia Standards of Learning Innovation Committee in 2014. She is running because she believes “we cannot afford to lose time with an inexperienced board.”
What are the biggest challenges facing Alexandria City Public Schools?
We all know that the covid-19 pandemic has been massively disruptive to our students and their learning. We need to support our teachers, focus on student success and work with the city council on funding so we can close the learning gap and social-emotional gap that’s only increased over the last year.
What would be your top priority as a school board member?
Our policies and budget must focus on learning as well as social-emotional recovery. We must close the learning gap with a focus on reading and math specialists, after-school tutoring, and in-person summer learning. We must also hire more school counselors and add social and emotional learning and trauma-informed practices to our staff trainings.
Do you support a vaccine mandate for staff? For students?
Yes, I support a vaccine mandate for staff and students, allowing for medical and religious exemptions, because we must do everything we can to keep our students, teachers and their families healthy and to safely keep schools open for in-person learning.
Do you agree with the decision to remove School Resource Officers?
The sudden decision to remove SROs overruled security recommendations of our school-level principals and lacked sufficient community engagement. A substantive and thoughtful conversation about the role of policing in our society is essential. I recommend that the city council and school board form an SRO working group.
Tammy Ignacio, 54, is a retired school administrator. She said three of her children graduated from the Alexandria school system and that each one had a wonderful experience. She is running for school board, she said, because she wants all students in Alexandria to have the same opportunities her children did.
What are the biggest challenges facing Alexandria City Public Schools?
The immediate issues are learning recovery and the mental health of our staff and students.
What would be your top priority as a school board member?
Priorities that are important to me are: increasing student achievement, transparency and accountability, equity, special education, facilities, safety and security, learning recovery, social-emotional recovery, staffing recruitment and retention.
Do you support a vaccine mandate for staff? For students?
We must be guided by science. We have already lost more than 500,000 people to this virus. Hardly any of those who passed away were vaccinated. We must make robust vaccination programs, especially in medically underserved communities, a top priority.
Do you agree with the decision to remove School Resource Officers?
I do not believe removing the SROs was in the best interest of our staff and students. The decision was made by our city council and not the school division. Until our school leaders tell us differently, they should be returned.
PreeAnn Johnson, 59, is retired but used to work as an elementary school principal, the last position she held in a 36-year career with Alexandria City Public Schools. She said she is running for school board because “staff, students and parents have become like family to me” and she wants to keep serving the community.
What are the biggest challenges facing Alexandria City Public Schools?
Right now we need to focus on the safety and welfare of or students and staff. A lot is going on, and we need to prioritize safety.
What would be your top priority as a school board member?
Health and safety, followed by rigorous instructional practices that meet every child’s needs through differentiation.
Do you support a vaccine mandate for staff? For students?
We need to take every measure necessary to keep all stakeholders safe and to make a return to virtual learning an absolute last resort.
Do you agree with the decision to remove School Resource Officers?
No, they were value added on many levels, and I’m not sure that their role and contribution was fully understood by the community. We also need to reopen conversations about how we can partner with the police to keep kids safe and build trust in law enforcement from an early age.
Bridget Westfall, 42, works as a grants manager at the Department of Health and Human Services, in the division for children and families. She has children in the Alexandria school system and says she is running for school board because she wants to “listen, advocate for student and community needs, and ask the tough questions.”
What are the biggest challenges facing Alexandria City Public Schools?
Mitigating the delta variant of covid-19; addressing quarantine procedures; fixing capacity issues in schools and on transportation; ensuring school safety; staying accountable to the public through clear communications and transparent decision-making; making sure every student can succeed and has access to needed resources.
What would be your top priority as a school board member?
My top priorities would be managing the superintendent and increasing transparency about decision-making and communications. I respect the superintendent’s accomplishments and will treat him with respect and professionalism. At the same time, I will hold him accountable for performance. I am not afraid to speak up.
Do you support a vaccine mandate for staff? For students?
Yes, I support a vaccine mandate for staff. For students, I would follow the Alexandria City Health Department and Centers for Disease Control guidance. While it is not new for vaccines to be required for school enrollment, I worry that families with vaccine hesitancy or students with barriers to health care would potentially disenroll or be marginalized.
Do you agree with the decision to remove School Resource Officers?
The city council’s decision to remove funding for SROs and reallocate for mental health services should be revisited. All students should feel safe and welcome in ACPS. Parents and caregivers need to feel secure about their students’ physical and mental well-being when they are in ACPS schools. I think we need to have a community roundtable.
Ricardo Roberts did not respond to requests for comment. He frequently shares his views on Alexandria school policies and happenings on his Twitter feed.
Meagan Alderton, 41, works as a program-quality specialist with the D.C. Special Education Cooperative, a nonprofit group that helps schools in the nation’s capital provide high-quality learning for students with disabilities. She also currently serves as the chair of the Alexandria school board, and is running for reelection to ensure the district keeps “moving forward with very important work, including our 2025 plan centered around racial equity.”
What are the biggest challenges facing Alexandria City Public Schools?
Over the next few years, academic and social-emotional recovery are going to be our most important focus. Prior to the pandemic, pervasive opportunity gaps impacted our students with disabilities, our English-language learners and our students of color. Covid widened these gaps. Capacity will continue to be a challenge as well. We must modernize buildings.
What would be your top priority as a school board member?
I will work hard to ensure that we achieve our strategic goals and that our students exceed our expectations for academic and social-emotional growth over the next three years. I will also be diligent about our modernization projects by making sure that our capital improvement project meets both our current and future needs.
Do you support a vaccine mandate for staff? For students?
I fully support vaccine mandates. It just makes sense. We have to protect one another, and vaccines are the proven best way to do that.
Do you agree with the decision to remove School Resource Officers?
I do not agree at all with the decision to remove SROs from the school system. Last year, I voted to maintain our program with the Alexandria Police Department, and I stand by that vote. Good SRO programs actually work to keep students out of the criminal justice system. Relationships with highly trained police officers are critical to that work.
Abdel-Rahman Elnoubi, 34, works as a project manager for the Washington Metro Area Transit Authority and is father to two Alexandria students. He emigrated from Alexandria, Egypt, where he lived under an autocratic regime. Rahman-Elnoubi is running because “I was able to achieve the American Dream, and I want every student in Alexandria to have the opportunity to do that as well.”
What are the biggest challenges facing Alexandria City Public Schools?
ACPS faces lingering issues that predate the pandemic, primarily in facility aging and overcrowding, equity issues like widely growing opportunity gaps, and disproportionate suspension and discipline of students of color. Also, recovery from the negative social, emotional and academic effects of the pandemic is another top challenge.
What would be your top priority as a school board member?
Using a data-driven approach to implement and fine-tune the ACPS Equity for All 2025 Strategic Plan to address lingering inequities and recover from the impact of the pandemic on students and educators.
Do you support a vaccine mandate for staff? For students?
Yes, I support vaccination requirements for both our ACPS students and staff. Vaccination is essential in ensuring safety within our schools, and just as other FDA-approved vaccines are mandated, the covid-19 vaccine should be mandated, except for those with health-related or religious exemptions.
Do you agree with the decision to remove School Resource Officers?
I’m for reimagining the SRO program in a way that preserves the popular aspects of the program. Officers do not need to be stationed inside the school building to connect with students and run soccer programs. For security, detailed officers can be assigned to patrol the school perimeter and respond to incidents as needed. I believe in restorative justice.
Christopher Harris, 46, is an environmental health and safety engineer. He is also a graduate of the Alexandria school system, parent to three Alexandria graduates and says he has lived in the city his entire life. He is running for the school board to make sure all children can access opportunities that “will allow them to have options in life and be able to chart their own course as I have.”
What are the biggest challenges facing Alexandria City Public Schools?
Adovacting for equitable resources and practices across the school districts; creating a sustainable plan for improving school infrastructure and capacity; supporting our administrators, teachers and support staff; and addressing systemic racism, battling classism, and removing policies and practices that harm vulnerable students and families.
What would be your top priority as a school board member?
My top priority is to learn and govern with integrity. As I progress and evolve in the position, I anticipate that my top priorities will change.
Do you support a vaccine mandate for staff? For students?
I believe in the safety of vaccinations and want to ensure that our staff, students, and the community are all as healthy as we can be. I believe that vaccinations are a personal choice and that individuals should be allowed to make that very personal choice without being mandated. The science tells us that vaccinations are valid.
Do you agree with the decision to remove School Resource Officers?
I am in support of the removal of the SROs. While I recognize that police serve a vital role in the community and have built great relationships inside school buildings, there is no evidence that they have made school buildings safer. However, there is data that supports their presence has been detrimental to Black and brown students.
