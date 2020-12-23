“Oh um, hey, hey,” she said in mock embarrasment, clutching the popcorn and addressing the dozens of families she teaches at an Alexandria City Public Schools elementary school, all watching on Zoom. “Is it concert time?”

She reappeared shortly in a blue button-down shirt and black tie to announce that it was, indeed, concert time — more specifically, it was time for George Mason Elementary’s “virtual concert, first-ever!” Rosner then streamed 30 minutes of cut-together home videos of her students playing snatches of songs, many of them clad in Santa hats or arranged with brothers, sisters and parents in front of Christmas trees. She introduced each act live on the Zoom call, announcing numbers ranging from a clarinet rendition of “Deck the Halls” to two boy trumpeteers’ version of “We Will Rock You.”

“What’s a concert without some ... Jingle Bells?” she asked at one point, pausing to rattle a full rack of sleigh bells slung around her neck.

It was the product of three weeks of dedicated work, with Rosner assigning songs and convincing sometimes-wary family members to join in. More broadly, it was the result of a nearly year-long overhaul of everything she knew about how to teach music.

When Alexandria City — like most school systems in America — suddenly went virtual last March, Rosner set a goal: None of her students would fall behind or lose their love of music. Rosner teaches fourth- and fifth-graders instrumental music, meaning she is responsible for introducing kids to instruments including clarinets, saxophones, trumpets, flutes, drum sets and even the West African xylophone.

At first, teaching virtually meant sending home packets of songs. Then, as the technology for at-home schooling improved — and as Alexandria City officials worked to ensure every household had Internet access and necessary devices — Rosner expanded her toolkit, although she was able to offer some form of synchronous lessons from the start.

She uploaded annotated sheet music for her students, posting several versions so every kid could follow along with a document matching their skill level. She filmed and posted instructional videos, demonstrating step-by-step fingering.

And she hosted live classes, teaching kids in small groups and one-on-one. There were drawbacks: The set-up of Zoom meant playing together, all at once, was near impossible. And Rosner was less able to help beginner musicians with the “hands-on stuff” such as how to insert mouthpieces.

But there were advantages too. Online, Rosner could give every kid individualized attention and walk them through a personal lesson plan tailored to their abilities, interests and experience. Now, instead of teaching ensemble pieces, she devoted each week to just one or two pop or holiday songs, which the kids could perform without accompaniment at home.

“They can play songs that are recognizable that the whole family would enjoy,” Rosner said. “I’m like, ‘Guys, you may not see Grandma this year, so take a video of yourself playing and send it to Grandma as her gift!’ ”

A late-December class — built around the musical number “Frosty the Snowman” — showcased Rosner’s new teaching methods.

With her fifth-grade class gathered before her on Zoom at 8:10 a.m. on a recent Thursday, Rosner pulled up a marked-up version of the sheet music for “Frosty.” She directed the kids’ attention to a symbol, which she had circled in red, that looked like a left-facing bracket with a colon tacked on to its left side.

“You guys, remind me what this symbol means before we get started,” Rosner said and un-muted the roughly dozen pixelated faces.

“Repeat!” chorused almost everybody.

Rosner nodded. “So what do we do? Go back to the beginning!”

She reminded the children how to finger B natural and high F sharp, demonstrating the techniques on multiple instruments, then played a few example bars of the song. Facing their separate screens and scattered across the suburbs of Northern Virginia, elementary-schoolers knit their brows, stuck out their tongues in concentration and fingered alongside her.

Before letting the kids take a crack at it, Rosner asked the class if they knew who Frosty was.

“Yeah we listen to that song a lot,” said Bailey Gordon, 11. “A lot a lot.”

Anna Jennings, 11, added: “I think I get it! He gets hot and melts. And he tries to have fun before he melts.”

For the next hour, Rosner asked each child to try performing a few bars of the song, cheered on by their classmates. She also explained how first and second endings work, and how “Frosty” is a perfect example of a common musical strategy in which the first ending winds up on a high note, leaving the audience wanting more.

But “the second ending is a little more conclusive,” Rosner said, “it goes down and settles.”

Although she played along with her classmates enthusiastically that Thursday, and although she normally loves every minute of music class, Anna could hardly wait for school to be over. She wanted to watch the evening’s concert, for which she’d recorded a rendition of “Silent Night” with her sister Sydney.

Christmastime is Anna’s favorite time of year. She starts playing Christmas songs in October, annoying some of her friends. She can’t help it: The music makes her feel happy and bubbly, an emotion she wants to experience as soon as possible. And she knew Ms. Rosner’s concert would deliver more of the same.

“It’s like a relief from everything that’s going on, like corona,” Anna said in an interview. “It’s like it’s not there anymore, and you’re just hanging out and eating cookies.”

Elsewhere in Alexandria, the Mikolop family was feeling the same way.

They settled down to watch the concert together in a room not far from the office-den where they had recorded their contribution: a family performance of “You Are My Sunshine.”

Rosner’s student Claire Mikolop, 9, played the trumpet, assisted by her older sister Emily, 14, who also plays trumpet. Hannah Mikolop, 13, followed on the clarinet, and dad Todd Mikolop strummed his guitar. The family, with Rosner’s prodding, even convinced mom Sara — who last played an instrument in middle-school — to brush up on her piano.

“My family outed me to Heather, and she was like, ‘Well, get ready,’ and sent me some very simple notes, and so I played again,” Sara said. “My mother, let me tell you, was very pleased: She said, ‘See, I knew this would come in handy.’ ”

It took a week to get the recording right. Hours and hours of practice, of false starts and some bungling. But watching their performance on the screen, slipped in among all the other videos of Alexandria families laughing and trying and skipping over wrong notes and celebrating the right ones, the Mikolops knew it was worth it.