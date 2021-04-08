“It would be unfair for me to throw out a date today,” he said. “I just want to make sure . . . we can work with everyone, so it’s not a complete turnover overnight.”

On Wednesday, the superintendent had sent a message to families announcing that his Northern Virginia school system of 16,000 would not immediately switch from six to three feet of distancing. This went against CDC advice: The federal agency announced in late March that it was shifting its recommendation for appropriate classroom distancing from six to three feet.

It also went against a trend in Northern Virginia, where the other major school systems had said they would adopt three feet of spacing between students learning in-person.

Hutchings’s message spurred outrage from some parents, who said they could not understand why Alexandria was apparently ignoring best practices sanctioned by the government’s top scientific experts.

And on Thursday, the majority of the school board spoke up to agree with them. Member Christopher A. Suarez (District A) said he was “blindsided” by the superintendent’s decision to stick with six feet, calling it “very concerning.”

“If the CDC is saying we need to get to three feet in our classrooms,” said vice chair Veronica Nolan (District B), “then we need to get there.”

And member Ramee A. Gentry (District C) said that, ever since schools first shut down more than a year ago, Hutchings has promised he would be guided above all else by the CDC. She added: “In my five years on the school board, this is probably the most frustrated I have ever been.”

Regardless of when Alexandria accomplishes the switch to three feet, the superintendent promised that he would send roughly 3,000 children into school buildings over the next few weeks. Alexandria has to date returned approximately 5,000 children, representing about 35 percent of its student body, for two days a week of in-person learning.

In deciding which additional students to return, Hutchings and his staff said, Alexandria will prioritize children who are struggling most.

First on the list are students with disabilities, those who do not speak English and those experiencing homelessness. Next up are students who are suffering emotionally, mentally or socially, followed by students who have earned D’s or F’s. Then come children unable to access the necessary technology for online learning and, after them, students who are currently learning virtually but would like to switch into the in-person program. Last on the list are new students who enrolled in Alexandria schools in January of this year.

Using this system, Alexandria plans to send qualifying pre-kindergarteners through fifth-graders back into classrooms starting April 20. The following week, qualifying students in grades six through 12 will return.

The school system is working to make space for the newcomers in part by getting in touch with children who signed up for in-person learning, but have so far failed to show up. School staffers are calling parents to ask why their child has remained absent, and to ask whether the family still wishes to participate in face-to-face instruction.

Following these efforts, students who have not shown up for in-person learning by April 23 will be “converted back to virtual,” Hutchings and his staffers told the board.

“I want to make it very clear that we want our students back,” he said. “It is important for us to follow the CDC guidelines . . . what we want to be able to work through, is making sure that . . . we are doing all of the appropriate safety and health mitigations.”

Hutchings delivered this speech shortly before the board’s vote mandating that he switch to three feet of distance. It was the closest he came to publicly addressing the controversy over his decision to stick with six feet.

Otherwise, he said several times in the meeting — also before the vote — that he was committed to following CDC guidance, and to ensuring that Alexandria children will learn five days a week in-person this fall. He also noted it took “a lot of work” to transition the 5,000 students to face-to-face instruction over the past month or so. He said the school district had to be “very methodical and strategic with our planning.”

In justifying the original decision to stick with six feet, Alexandria officials published an online FAQ listing “operational considerations.” These included the fact that the CDC still defines a “close contact” as taking place when someone comes within six feet of a coronavirus case for more than 15 minutes. If the spacing between students shrank to three feet, the FAQ writers argued, Alexandria would see a spike in quarantining, and a disruption in learning.

And during Thursday’s meeting, ahead of the vote, staffers from the school system and the Alexandria Health Department walked the school board through every contingency and detail of the CDC’s revised three-foot guidance. Presenters noted that the CDC says middle- and high school students have to revert to six feet of distancing if community transmission of the virus is “high”; that teachers and students are still required to stay six feet apart; and that students are supposed to keep six feet away from each other when they have to remove their masks for eating, singing or exercise.

The school board was not dissuaded.

“Certainly I appreciate walking through the caveats of this new guidance,” board member Michelle Rief (District A) said. “That said, I think these are challenges we can tackle.”

And Gentry said she understands that the adoption of three feet could lead to more “quarantine situations.”