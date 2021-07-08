In Montgomery County, Maryland’s largest school system, more than 52,000 students — out of about 161,000 — signed up for summer programs, some of which started this week. In D.C., where most schools are launching their “summer acceleration” academies later this month, more than 8,800 of the system’s 52,000 students registered for the in-person classes. And in Virginia’s biggest school system, Fairfax County Public Schools, 36,911 students — out of about 180,000 — are taking 2,859 different summer classes.