But pretty soon, the rising fifth-grader was immersed in science lessons, where she learned why beaches have sand and why Mars is red. Then, on the second day, she made a new friend. And Yoonji decided: Summer school might be more fun than her previous plan for the hot, sticky months.
“If I was just lazing around on the beach,” Yoonji said, “it would mean nothing.”
Yoonji is one of thousands of children in the Washington region who will head to school — virtually or in person — for much of the summer. Educators nationwide, concerned by widespread academic slippage seen during the pandemic, are offering expanded summer instruction in hopes that it will help children catch up by the fall.
The summer programming began for many in the D.C. area this week and will continue through August. The extent of face-to-face instruction is sometimes limited by staff availability.
School officials in some places found it difficult to recruit teachers already exhausted from more than a year of demanding pandemic instruction to lead summer classes. In Northern Virginia’s Arlington Public Schools, for example, officials had to cut the number of summer school students from roughly 5,000 to 3,000.
When forced to limit the population of in-person learners, school districts typically chose to prioritize students who struggled most during the pandemic, including students with disabilities, very young children and those whose first language is not English.
Alexandria teacher Tiffany Lee-Clarke, fresh off her first week of leading summer school at the Cora Kelly School for Math, Science and Technology, said she is already glimpsing the lingering negative academic and social effects of the pandemic on her third-graders, many of whom do not speak English.
“I am noticing that, for some kids, it’s hard for them to work together in teams,” Lee-Clarke said. “So the cooperative learning for some of them will have to be reintroduced.”
While not everyone who needs help will be able to come and learn in person this summer, school officials say their online offerings will still allow them to reach large percentages of their student bodies.
In Montgomery County, Maryland’s largest school system, more than 52,000 students — out of about 161,000 — signed up for summer programs, some of which started this week. In D.C., where most schools are launching their “summer acceleration” academies later this month, more than 8,800 of the system’s 52,000 students registered for the in-person classes. And in Virginia’s biggest school system, Fairfax County Public Schools, 36,911 students — out of about 180,000 — are taking 2,859 different summer classes.
In Alexandria City Public Schools, which enrolls 16,000, more than one-third of the student body is participating in summer learning. Roughly 3,500 are taking virtual lessons, while 2,500 are learning in person. Classes for pre-kindergarteners through high-schoolers also started Tuesday and will continue until the end of the month. A smaller group of younger children whom teachers identified as needing additional support will keep learning virtually for an additional two weeks.
This is a marked expansion from a typical year: Pre-pandemic, Alexandria saw about 3,000 summer school students, according to Gerald R. Mann Jr., executive director of instructional support.
School officials have been readying campuses for the summer ever since the school year ended in late June.
At Cora Kelly, summer co-principals Christie Goodman and Nefertiti Hunter-Holbeck began coming into the building last week to set things up. And teachers at Cora Kelly, which is serving 166 in-person summer learners from four schools, underwent virtual and in-person professional training ahead of the summer sessions.
Goodman and Hunter-Holbeck said the preparations paid off: The first week has gone off largely without a hitch. Nobody had trouble obeying Alexandria’s health restrictions, such as indoor mask-wearing and socially distant lunches.
“It’s been busy, but it’s been fun and great to be back in the building,” Hunter-Holbeck said.
Goodman noted that, for some of the summer students, this week marked their first time inside a classroom since schools shuttered more than a year ago. She has watched with pleasure as children rediscovered the joy of playing together on the playground.
Those kids “are just so excited to be back in school, and to see each other,” Hunter-Holbeck said.
Lee-Clarke, the third-grade teacher, said longtime remote learners are making other kinds of discoveries, too, such as how to properly use pencils, which were largely unnecessary in the world of online learning.
“And we reintroduced the idea of, ‘this is the sky, and this is the ground’ ” of the line on the page, she said. “And that they have to make sure their letters are touching the ground and not floating in space.”
Kim, Yoonji’s mother, said she sent her daughter to summer school because she was worried that the girl had fallen behind academically during the pandemic. Kim and her daughter are Korean, and English is not Yoonji’s first language. Kim also worried that the 10-year-old had lost social skills during the shutdowns.
A week in, both feel as if Kim made the right decision. Yoonji said she is thrilled by lessons on space, a topic that has long fascinated her. And, although not one of her best friends is attending summer school, she hopes to make many more friends before the program ends.
Yoonji said she has a message for other children who feel hesitant about summer school.
“You just go for it,” she said. “Then you’ll learn new things like me.”
Donna St. George and Perry Stein contributed to this report.