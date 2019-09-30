Superintendent Gregory C. Hutchings Jr. addresses students in a personal finance class at T.C. Williams High School’s Minnie Howard Campus in Alexandria in 2018. All Alexandria City Public Schools received state accreditation Monday. (Bonnie Jo Mount/The Washington Post)

In 2013, Virginia officials moved to take over Jefferson-Houston Prek-8 IB School in Alexandria as part of a broader campaign to turn around low-performing schools.

A judge rejected the state’s plans, but the school continued to fall short of state testing goals for several years after. On Monday, Jefferson-Houston and every other public school in Alexandria City were awarded full accreditation for the first time.

Superintendent Gregory C. Hutchings Jr. said the milestone validates the work that has unfolded in recent years at the school, which educates students from pre-K through eighth grade.

“This is only the beginning for what we’re trying to do there,” Hutchings said. “The goal is for Jefferson-Houston to be one of the most premier schools, not only in [Alexandria], but in the country.”

He credits the improvement, in part, to the addition of social workers and psychologists at the school who are able to help students cope with challenging life experiences that may affect academic performance. Sixty-five percent of Jefferson-Houston students come from families that are economically disadvantaged.

Scores on state math tests rose eight percentage points in the 2018-2019 school year, a gain that Principal MScott Berkowitz credited to educators assessing “each kid, one by one” and providing help based on students’ individual needs.

The school system has historically lagged behind neighboring systems on standardized tests and accreditation ratings. Jefferson-Houston and T.C. Williams High were not fully accredited by the state last year, and about one-fourth of Alexandria schools fell short of full accreditation in 2017.

The school system is in some ways more challenged than larger Northern Virginia districts — 61 percent of students come from economically disadvantaged families, and 41 percent are English-language learners.

Statewide, 92 percent of public schools were fully accredited by the Virginia Department of Education for the 2019-2020 school year, a rate identical to last school year, according to data released Monday. The state uses accreditation to hold schools accountable and to assess a school’s quality.

It was the second year the state rated schools using a system that credits students for overall proficiency and growth in English, math and science. It also reflects absenteeism and high school dropout rates, and sets expectations for narrowing achievement gaps.

The number of schools in need of state support to address achievement gaps in English grew by 13, to 125 schools, state officials said in a news release. Passing rates on state exams released last month showed persistent and, in some cases, deepening gaps in scores between black and Hispanic students and their white and Asian peers.

The old accountability system based schools’ accreditation status almost entirely on how students fared on the Standards of Learning tests — an approach critics lambasted for failing to account for progress made between school years. Detractors also argued that a school’s overall success may mask challenges some students experience.

The current system assigns schools a rating for each benchmark. Level 1 signifies a school is meeting or exceeding expectations, level 2 indicates a school is near to making or making adequate progress toward reaching standards, and level 3 means a school is below standards.

Schools that receive level 1 or 2 marks in all categories are considered accredited, while schools that receive a 3 in any category are accredited with conditions. A school is denied accreditation if it fails to adopt and implement plans to improve.

Seven percent of schools were accredited with conditions. The remaining schools were accredited pending a further review, or are new campuses.

The vast majority of schools in Northern Virginia remained fully accredited by the state, including all schools in Arlington, Loudoun and Prince William counties, and those in the cities of Falls Church, Manassas and Manassas Park.

Three schools in Fairfax County Public Schools, which educates 188,000 students on nearly 200 campuses, were accredited with conditions. Those are Fort Belvoir Elementary, Justice High and Mount Vernon High.

Superintendent Scott Brabrand said in a statement that additional staff have been placed at Justice and Mount Vernon to address student retention and dropout rates. The school system has also added an instructional coach and two teachers to help with reading instruction at Fort Belvoir.

“We are pleased with our outstanding accreditation results. We have proactive plans in place to address remaining accreditation challenges,” Brabrand said. “We fully expect these supports and strategies will result in accreditation improvement for these schools next year.”

