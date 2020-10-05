“Civic engagement and pursuit of American democratic ideals is part of AU’s DNA,” said Sylvia M. Burwell, AU’s president, in an email. The message was sent to a community that includes about 14,000 students, many of whom are taking their classes online and living off campus because of the pandemic.

“This is a big election,” said Tamir Harper, an AU junior, in September when he called on the university to cancel classes on Nov. 3. Harper and other young people said the upcoming election feels so consequential is because of what’s at stake: the future of health care and the coronavirus pandemic; the threats posed by climate change and the student-debt crisis.

The coronavirus pandemic adds another layer of urgency, students said. States are expanding access to mail-in voting as a safer alternative to in-person voting, but the U.S. Postal Service has experienced delivery delays since June.

Many students, now living closer to home, asked to have Election Day off so they could vote in person. Others wanted free time to work at polls amid a national shortage of volunteers.

Similar movements to cancel Election Day classes have taken hold at Vanderbilt University and the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Nearly 200 Ohio University students are urging the school to cancel classes and have signed a petition that says the campus has an “obligation to promote the fulfillment of our civic duties.”

Burwell, who served as a top Obama administration official before she was hired to lead AU, said students “fostered a broad and constructive dialogue” about the value of canceling classes.