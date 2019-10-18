E-cigarette use among high-schoolers in the previous month jumped from 11.7 percent to more than 20 percent from 2017 to 2018, according to the National Youth Tobacco Survey. Middle-schoolers are getting hooked on the products, too.

Nathan Gibson, a student in the Arlington Public Schools job- and life-training skills program, suggested jacking up the price on e-cigarettes to make them harder for young people to afford.

Kaine said that could help drive down e-cigarette sales.

“The heavy taxation on cigarettes has made it tougher and tougher,” Kaine said. “Shouldn’t there, at a minimum, be an even playing field? A fairer, higher price might keep some of the kids from doing this.”

Virginia imposes a cigarette excise tax of 30 cents per pack. The national average is $1.81 per pack, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. E-cigarettes aren’t subject to the same tax in Virginia.

In October, Virginia confirmed the first death of a resident attributed to a severe lung injury after vaping. Most, but not all, of the people who have fallen ill nationally have used illicit THC, health authorities say. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said there are at least 1,479 lung-injury cases and 33 deaths linked to vaping.

Virginia middle- and high-schoolers said they’re afraid of the consequences of vaping.

Kamal Mazhar started the advocacy group Teens Against Vaping in response to the epidemic. He and a friend got the idea in a bathroom at Chantilly High School.

“We wanted to use the bathroom, but it was basically flooded with a bunch of people using e-cigarettes,” Mazhar, 17, said. “We were like, ‘Okay, we have to stop this.’ ”

Mazhar’s Instagram page, @teensvsvaping, features news stories and facts about the pocket-size, flash-drive-shaped devices. They can even be recharged in the USB ports of computers.

“We put out information and any sort of facts and news in a way that is appealing for teens,” Mazhar said. “We want to counteract that in the same way by putting out information through social media.”

The roundtable discussion at Montessori Public School of Arlington was Kaine’s second attempt to work with students on issues surrounding e-cigarette use.

In Harrisonburg, a town about 120 miles south of Arlington, the senator recalled: “They’re grappling with, ‘How do we help a 14-year-old break an addiction?’ ”

“Kids smoking in the bathroom used to be a huge problem and then for 10 years it wasn’t,” Kaine said. “And now it’s flooding back in.”

E-cigarettes entered the marketplace about a dozen years ago and became a sensation among young people a few years later, according to an advisory from the surgeon general. The devices were advertised as a way to wean smokers off tobacco.

But public heath groups have blasted e-cigarette companies for promoting their products to teenagers.

“I’ve noticed that [the companies market] directly at children with all those flavors, like mint and mango, so it’s marketing specifically toward this age group,” said Noor Long, a 13-year-old student at Williamsburg Middle School. “Because of that, I’ve noticed that cases are becoming more widespread because of all these flavors.”

Last month, President Trump announced the Food and Drug Administration would ban all flavored e-cigarettes — except tobacco-flavored ones — in an effort to stem the increase in youth vaping. Juul Labs, a leading e-cigarette company, on Thursday said it would suspend sales of its mango-, creme-, fruit- and cucumber-flavored e-cigarette pods in the United States.

“I give the Trump administration praise on that,” Kaine said.

Details of the federal government’s ban on flavored e-cigarettes haven’t been issued yet and it’s unclear how long the proposed ban would last, Kaine said.

One student, Lukas Rist, said he feels companies target him. He’s 13.

The Williamsburg middle-school student described walking into a convenience store and seeing advertisements on the front door.

“The Juul sticker is down by the door handle where all the little, younger kids can see it,” the student said. “And then when you got to checkout at the counter, there’s like that Juul box where they have the pods and everything. It’s not on the wall in the back where the adults can see it, no, it’s right there where younger kids can see it.”

Parents on Friday said they need more education, too.

Teenagers sometimes charge their vaping devices at school “because nobody recognized,” said Mila Vascones-Gatski, a substance abuse counselor at Yorktown High School. “These parents don’t know that these are vapes. They are not aware of the technology, so this is the perfect storm.”

Students at the roundtable said they understood the risks of vaping. They’re worried about their peers.

Carole French suggested using social media as a way to deliver information. They want to hear stories about people their age overcoming addiction, not statistics.

“Because we’re young,” Noor said, “we really take note of the emotional aspect of things.”

