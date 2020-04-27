Students can also create their own graduation page and upload photo memories, and a minute-long video to share with family and friends.
“We’re turning the letdown of a missed graduation experience on its head and bringing together the lineup of our dreams to deliver commencement addresses and performances that will inspire, motivate, and uplift at a time that this year’s graduates, and all of us, need it most,” said Stephanie Kaplan Lewis, Her Campus Media’s CEO and editor in chief.
Others participating include Tamron Hall, Kenneth Cole, Olympic gold medalist Nastia Liukin and tennis legend Billie Jean King.
