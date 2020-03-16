The D.C. Department of Health is investigating the Howard-related case and declined to answer questions about how the individual contracted covid-19. The university has been advised that the chances others at the event contracted the virus are low, said Wayne A.I. Frederick, Howard’s president, in a letter to the campus.

AD

AD

Officials at AU have been planning for such a situation, said David Reitman, medical director of the school’s Student Health Center.

“We have taken proactive steps such as moving to online classes and telework to enhance social distancing,” Reitman wrote in a message to the campus. “By limiting the number of people on campus, we can reduce the potential for community spread of covid-19 even after an individual here has received a confirmed diagnosis.”

The student is receiving medical care and has been self-isolating in a room on campus that has private bathroom facilities, Reitman said. An investigation from the city’s health department determined there were no close contacts on campus.

AD

Both universities in recent days have prohibited face-to-face teaching for the rest of the semester, a measure that will affect more than 23,000 students. Howard canceled graduation and class reunion activities scheduled to take place between May 7 and 11.

AD

“Given that Howard’s commencement activities garner crowds of thousands and the numerous elders and children regularly in attendance, we will cancel the event to avoid the potential for additional virus spread, which would be problematic,” Frederick said.

More than 100 people in the Washington region have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, sparking school closures and statewide and citywide efforts designed to stem the spread of the illness. D.C. Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) said all restaurants and bars in the city must close for on-site service beginning at 10 p.m. Monday, and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) announced the closure of bars, restaurants, movie theaters and gyms.

AD

Reitman warned that with increased testing, the number of cases will continue to grow.

“It is important to remember that most people who contract covid-19 develop mild to moderate illness without the need for medical care,” Reitman said. “People in the higher risk categories — those who are older or who have underlying health issues — should take extra care.”

AD

The pandemic has upended higher education. George Washington University officials on Monday said graduation will not be held in person.