A security guard at Anacostia High School in Southeast Washington was arrested last week and is facing charges of engaging in sexual activity with a student on campus, according to D.C. police.

Joseph Smith, 39, was charged Oct. 19 with first-degree sexual abuse of a minor in connection with the alleged incident, which police said happened about 5 p.m. the previous day.

Smith is not employed by the school system, but works for a private security company that has a contract with the city.

Smith’s employer, AlliedBarton Security Services, did not immediately respond to an inquiry Friday about Smith’s employment status.

Anacostia Principal William Haith wrote a letter last week to families informing them of the incident.

He said that as soon as he learned of the alleged incident, he contacted police and D.C.’s Child and Family Services Agency.

Haith said Smith is banned from school grounds.

“The well-being of our students is paramount, and it is our goal to communicate staff changes in a timely manner with our families,” Haith wrote in the letter. “We will work with the Crisis Response Team (CRT) to coordinate appropriate supports for our students that will be in place at our school.”

A public defender representing Smith did not immediately return a request for comment Friday.

Last week, city officials placed a teacher on leave at Duke Ellington School of the Arts in Northwest Washington while they investigated allegations that he sexually abused an underage student.