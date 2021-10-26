Loudoun, a Northern Virginia district of 81,000, has been roiled with controversy for the better part of a year, dominated by ongoing conflicts over policies for transgender students and the district’s equity work. Most recently, top school officials have faced severe criticism from parents on both sides of the political aisle for the district’s decision over the summer to transfer a high school student accused of sexual assault to another high school within the system, where the student allegedly committed a second sexual assault. A juvenile court judge this week sustained the charges against the student in the first assault, the equivalent of a guilty verdict, and the youth is awaiting trial in the second assault case.