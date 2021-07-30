Pasadena’s accelerated system will preserve the online learning tools it developed during the pandemic. “Some of our classes are quite large, like 20 plus, so having all or even most of the kids at the whiteboard doesn’t really work,” Roberts said, “and keeping everyone on task is always a challenge with this age group. Also, we’ve found that nothing outperforms the personalized learning capability of the online system which now adapts to each student’s specific strengths and weaknesses.”