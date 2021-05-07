I haven’t heard the College Board call the year normal, but the desire to take its exams has shown remarkable resilience during the pandemic. After the coronavirus forced schools to close in February and March 2020, AP exams given in May that year were reduced to just 45 minutes of free response questions done online at home. Despite the disruption, the number of students participating in 2020 was only 6.5 percent less than in 2019. The number taking full AP exams this year either digitally or on paper at schools or homes is expected to be just 2.2 percent less than 2019. A College Board survey of all AP teachers last summer found 80 percent wanted to return to the full exams. Fourteen percent wanted the 2021 exams canceled.