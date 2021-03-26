But the Northern Virginia school system of 27,000 will not add more days of in-person schooling per week before the end of this academic year, Durán said, noting that it would be too complicated logistically and would disrupt education for many. The majority of the roughly 15,000 Arlington students who have returned to classrooms this semester are heading to campus two days a week, although special needs children are coming into classrooms four days a week.

The superintendent acknowledged this news will come as a disappointment to some parents who pushed for an immediate switch to five days a week of in-person learning after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said earlier this month that three feet of separation is safe.

“I certainly understand those calls and the frustration, [because] we all want this for our students,” Durán said. But “in this short time this change is not a simple change that can just happen quickly when you think about all the things that need to happen.”

Durán noted that the CDC’s switch to three feet brought unexpected challenges at a pivotal moment: when the school system had just pivoted to a model of hybrid instruction guided by six feet of distancing.

For example, he said, some families are now reaching out to him and asking to switch back from in-person learning to remote instruction. They signed up for hybrid schooling under the assumption students would stay six feet apart, he said, and are displeased by the idea their children will actually be placed within three feet of their peers.

Meanwhile, he is also fielding many calls from those urging an immediate shift to four or five days a week of in-person learning.

“This guidance came literally just as we completed the rollout of our current hybrid plan,” Durán said. “We want to stay focused the remainder of this year on providing quality instruction in both models,” distance and in-person learning.

With Thursday’s announcement, Arlington is stepping out ahead of some other school districts in Northern Virginia. Neither Alexandria City Public Schools nor Fairfax County Public Schools, the state’s largest district with 180,000 students, have said how they will respond to the CDC’s revisions.

And everyone is behind Loudoun County Public Schools, which said it was switching to three feet of separation a few days before the CDC began recommending that distance. Using the three-feet schema, Loudoun — which has already sent nearly 30,000 of its 81,000 students back into classrooms over the past month — will begin offering four days a week of in-person instruction on April 20.

Meanwhile, top officials in both D.C. and Maryland said on Thursday that they will embrace the CDC guidelines and urge school systems to operate with three feet of social distancing. Shortly after, D.C. Public Schools said it will adopt the more relaxed guidelines.

On Thursday, Fairfax Superintendent Scott Brabrand wrote an email to parents notifying them that the school system is making no decisions until after spring break, which runs from March 29 to April 2, although students also have the following Monday off.

“The “new guidance around social distancing in schools gives us the opportunity to consider expanding in-person instruction to include additional days,” Brabrand wrote. “We are assessing student needs and working with our capacity architects to identify each school’s capacity.”

He said he will deliver more information in early April.

In Alexandria, spokeswoman Julia Burgos also said no announcements will come until after its spring break, which extends from March 29 to April 5. In an interview Thursday, she said the school system has many factors to consider, such as the fact that lunch is taking place inside classrooms while children sit six feet apart.

If Alexandria adopts the three-feet rule, schools will not be able to offer lunch in class anymore, Burgos said. That’s because the moment children remove their masks to eat, health guidance dictates they should be six feet apart, she said.

“It’s a lot of logistical pieces, and we have to work through those pieces,” Burgos said. “It’s not that we don’t want to do it, but we just can’t do it this week.”

Moreover, she noted that Alexandria’s custodial workers would have to come in and rearrange all the classrooms to switch over to a three-feet paradigm. The custodians are supposed to have spring break off, she said, and Alexandria officials want to make sure the employees take vacation: “They have already been working so hard all year,” Burgos said.

Also on Thursday, Alexandria announced that all of its 16,000 students will learn virtually for a full week after spring break concludes. Alexandria had returned a little more than 5,300 students of all ages to classrooms for two days a week of in-person learning over the past month.

In a public message to families, Alexandria officials wrote that hybrid schooling will resume April 13. They cited a recent rise in community transmission of the virus in the Alexandria City, as well as worries that families might contract the disease while on vacation, then bring it inside schools.

“With members of our school community potentially traveling outside of the National Capital Region, transitioning temporarily to virtual learning is a precautionary step,” the Alexandria announcement reads.

In Arlington, Durán said his school system will prioritize returning students who are struggling with virtual instruction, including children with disabilities and those whose first language is not English. He said schools will continue to contact families who are on “wait lists” seeking to transfer from remote learning to in-person instruction.

Spokesman Frank Bellavia said the school admitted hundreds of elementary students off wait lists and into classrooms even before the CDC revised its guidance from six to three feet of distance. There are a couple dozen names remaining on the wait list, and the school system is working to process these students, according to Bellavia.

“Three feet will allow more,” the superintendent said Thursday.

In accordance with CDC guidelines, Arlington will continue to maintain six feet of separation between students and teachers, the superintendent said. And in April, the school system will launch in-school coronavirus testing for those displaying symptoms. Parents will have to complete a consent form to allow their child to be tested, Durán said, although they can choose to opt out of the procedure.

