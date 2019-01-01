A stabbing was reported on New Year’s Day to the Arlington County police, and they said they found a woman who later died at a hospital. They said they are conducting a suspicious death investigation.

After receiving the report, police said, they went to an apartment complex in the 5100 block of 8th Road South, where the woman was found. She succumbed to her injuries at a hospital, said police spokeswoman Ashley Savage.

The woman was not named, and few details were available.

Investigators believe they have identified all parties involved in the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the community, Savage said. The investigation is continuing, she said, and no charges were reported.