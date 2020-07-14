Durán will formally present both suggestions to the school board later this week. The board will vote on the delayed start, but the decision to go virtual is not subject to their approval, according to school spokesman Frank Bellavia.

AD

“Throughout our planning, the health and safety of our staff and students has been our top priority, and beginning the year with a virtual model allows us to continue to monitor the situation until we are confident it is safe to return,” Durán wrote in the email, adding, “I want to emphasize that this decision weighs heavily on all of us.”

The Northern Virginia district’s decision comes as President Trump and members of his administration pressure schools throughout the country to reopen as normal, for five full days a week, in the fall. It also bucks a trend: Most other school systems in the region are allowing families to choose between a fully virtual learning option and a hybrid education plan that combines a few days of in-person instruction with online teaching each week.

AD

Nearby Fairfax County Public Schools, among the school systems offering a mixed option, has twice drawn heavy criticism from Education Secretary Betsy DeVos over the past week. She has insisted that, by refusing to reopen full time, the district is failing students.

AD

Under Arlington’s new guidelines, teachers and staffers would return to school in late August so they could undergo professional training on how to teach virtually. Students would begin online lessons on Sept. 8. Depending on rates of coronavirus infection and the death toll in the county, the superintendent wrote, the school system may transition some students to in-person instruction as early as October.

The school system’s original plan, debuted in late June, allowed Arlington parents to pick between 100 percent distance learning and a model in which students would attend school two days a week in person, while spending two days each week learning from home, taught virtually by a teacher.

AD

One day a week — Mondays — would have been set aside for “self-directed instruction.”

That plan drew backlash almost immediately, from parents and teachers on both sides of the issue. Those who opposed any face-to-face instruction mounted an especially swift and coherent campaign.

AD

The Arlington Education Association, which represents teachers, wrote a public letter to the superintendent and the school board warning that sending students and teachers back to campus would lead to “illnesses and death.” And more than 2,300 people signed a petition calling on Arlington to switch to a 100 percent virtual model of learning for the fall.

The extremely detailed reopening plan outlined in that petition, which runs to almost 1,000 words, closely resembles the online-only program the superintendent announced Tuesday.

Durán wrote in his email that he understands that many Arlington families had begun planning for the earlier model and may be feeling confused or thrown into chaos by the sudden change.