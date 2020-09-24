In the presentation, Arlington officials wrote that students with disabilities have struggled more than non-disabled peers to participate in online school.
“These students require significant adult support to access distance learning instruction,” the presentation reads. When this group returns to classrooms next month, they “will continue to receive instruction from their teachers via distance learning but will have [Arlington Public Schools] staff to assist with accessing the instruction.”
The presentation also outlines plans to return other cohorts of students to classrooms through the end of 2020. In early to mid-November, Arlington intends to return roughly 18,000 English-language learners, career and technical education students, and prekindergarten through third-graders — as well as students who “have difficulty accessing and sustaining engagement in Distance Learning” — to classrooms for two days of instruction per week.
In early December, the school division hopes to return 10,000 more students “whose families indicate a preference for in-person learning via the hybrid model,” according to the presentation. This group, spanning all grade levels, will also attend two days of in-person learning each week.
All families can continue solely with remote learning if they choose.
The school boards for Loudoun County Public Schools and Fairfax County Public Schools voted Tuesday evening to approve similar plans to return small cohorts of students to classrooms over the next six weeks. In Arlington, the school board did not vote on the return-to-school plan because it is being undertaken as an “operations decision,” according to spokesman Frank Bellavia.