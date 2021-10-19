On top of that, Arlington’s school board voted over the summer to remove the police who used to patrol their hallways as school resource officers. In replacement, the district and the Arlington police department formed a Youth Outreach Unit. Officers in this unit are not stationed inside schools, but instead offer educational programming for students — on topics such as cyberbullying and dating safety — and work to connect with students in more informal settings, for example at sports events. The district is still working out some of the details of this change.