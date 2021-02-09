Arlington Schools Superintendent Francisco Durán had repeatedly postponed scheduling a firm date for returning students to classrooms, citing a high level of coronavirus transmission in the county.

“I am encouraged by recent improvements in the health metrics,” Durán wrote in a message to families. “Additionally, well over half of our staff have received the vaccine to date, with new appointments being added all the time.”

Arlington, which enrolls 23,000 and has been mostly online since March, will return prekindergarten through second-graders as well as ­special-education students in prekindergarten through fifth grade to classrooms the first week of March.

The week after, Arlington will send third- through fifth-graders, sixth-graders and ninth-graders back to classrooms. Finally, during the week of March 16, the Northern Virginia school system will return everyone else: seventh-graders, eighth-graders and 10th- through 12th-graders.

All families that wish to do so will be able to continue with ­online-only schooling.

Also on Tuesday, Virginia Superintendent of Public Instruction James Lane said the state is forming a working group of educators, school officials, parents and mental health personnel that will assess the needs of students statewide after nearly a year of remote instruction and also will support school systems as they transition to in-person teaching.

The group — called “Leading, Engaging, Assessing, Recovering, Nurturing and Succeeding,” or LEARNS — will develop recommendations for helping children, parents and school employees recover from the academic, social and emotional costs of online learning. It also will provide suggestions for managing the shift from online-only to hybrid learning, including guidelines “related to equity,” according to a department news release.

“I want to thank the members of [LEARNS] for accepting the challenge of helping the commonwealth’s public schools navigate these extraordinary times,” Lane said in a statement.

In his message to Arlington parents, Durán thanked them for their “partnership and patience” over the past 11 months as the pandemic radically reshaped U.S. education.

He was facing immense pressure from Gov. Ralph Northam (D), who last week called for all schools in the state to begin offering in-person instruction in some capacity by March 15.

Fairfax County Public Schools, Loudoun County Public Schools and Alexandria City Public Schools said last week that they would restore some form of face-to-face learning by mid-March for all students opting for it.

The superintendent wrote that the new timeline is the result of “months of planning.” One week before students start returning next month, teachers will begin heading back into buildings to get ready.

Some staffers have been back on campuses over the past two weeks “to prepare for the upcoming transition and to further strengthen our mitigation efforts,” Durán wrote.

And some students have been in classrooms for months: About 230 students with disabilities who cannot learn without hands-on instruction returned to campuses in early November. Last week, Arlington sent 200 more students — all enrollees in career and technical education classes — into classrooms.

Durán ended his message with a plea for compliance with safety measures.