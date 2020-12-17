The increase in E’s was highest by far for students with disabilities, students whose first language is not English — known as “English Learners” — and in particular for English Learners who are Black or Hispanic.

To remedy the issue, Arlington officials said, they plan to offer some in-person learning for failing students through “workspace” programs, slated to take place at various school sites after winter break. They will also conduct home visits and “wellness checks,” hold counselor check-ins and more small group instruction, reach out to parents and offer evening tutoring sessions.

The trend in Arlington mirrors patterns emerging in schools nationwide. Data at the national, state and district levels reveal that students across America are earning more failing grades in the era of online learning, and that students of color, as well as those in high-poverty communities, are faring worse academically than their peers.

School systems in the D.C. area are far from immune: Several have published worrisome grade data in recent weeks. Fairfax County Public Schools, the largest school division in Virginia, released a report in late November noting that the percentage of students earning F’s in at least two classes had jumped by 83 percent, with the largest increases observed among students with disabilities and English Learners.

Montgomery County Public Schools, Maryland’s largest system, swiftly followed suit, announcing that failure rates in math and English had risen by as much as sixfold for some of its most at-risk students. And in the nation’s capital, a new study released this week by a nonprofit education data firm suggested that students from low-income D.C. families are falling behind their more affluent classmates in reading and math skills.

School officials in Arlington presented their first quarter grading analysis at a board meeting Thursday evening. They lingered on data about the performance of middle and high school students with disabilities — for whom the percentage of E’s earned rose by 6.2 percent — and about the performance of English Learners in both age groups, for whom the percentage of E’s rose by 11 percent.

Worrying spikes were also observed for Hispanic middle school and high school students. E’s increased for Hispanic middle-schoolers by 7 percentage points, to account for roughly 11 percent of all grades. E’s increased for Hispanic high-schoolers by 8 percentage points, to account for roughly 18 percent of all grades.

Students from low-income families are also failing at high rates. Among economically disadvantaged middle-schoolers, E’s jumped by 7 percentage points to comprise 11 percent of all grades. Among economically disadvantaged high-schoolers, E’s also jumped by 7 percentage points, to comprise roughly 18 percent of all grades.