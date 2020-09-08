As the city’s traditional public school system begins the year with all-virtual learning, more than 500 students at a handful of charter schools are reporting to school buildings for in-person learning at least part of the week.

“It feels great to be able to get out of the house,” said 12-year-old James Arrington, who rides a mostly empty city bus with his twin sister, Jayde, every day to the Sojourner Truth Public Charter School, a new charter school in Northeast Washington. “The masks just feel normal now.”

Charter schools, which are privately operated and publicly funded, educate almost 50 percent of the city’s nearly 100,000 public school students.

The city’s two largest charter operators — KIPP DC and Friendship, which together educate more than 11,000 students — plan to start some in-person learning this week. KIPP DC has identified 243 students across its seven campuses to return once a week for in-person learning. Friendship, using four of its six campuses, will bring in 150 students with undefined critical needs for in-person learning two days a week.

When Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) announced in late July that the city’s public school system would go all-virtual until at least Nov. 6, she said she expected most charter schools to follow a similar plan. But she also said she would not mandate that they offer only virtual classes. It was a nod to the autonomy — and what critics have derided as the lack of oversight — that Bowser and the city’s previous administrations have given these campuses.

D.C. Public Schools has struggled to connect with all of its approximately 52,000 students. Teachers and families have sharply criticized the school system’s ability to distribute devices and Internet access to students before the first day of school. Unlike charter campuses, the city’s neighborhood public schools are required to educate every student who lives within their boundaries, even if that student unexpectedly arrives unenrolled on the first day of school — or during the second week of classes.

D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee said enrollment is low this academic year, although students are still enrolling. The school system and the charter sector would not provide a comparison of how enrollment compares with typical years. But Paul Kihn, the deputy mayor for education, said prekindergarten enrollment is low across the city.

Charter schools appeared to have an easier time than neighborhood public schools in tracking down students and delivering technology to them so they could log on for remote classes, according to interviews with charter school leaders across the city.

Families apply to charter campuses through the school lottery system in the winter before the academic year starts, so there are fewer students who show up unexpectedly.

Charter campuses are typically smaller than those of traditional schools. The bureaucracies are also smaller, and teachers are not unionized.

KIPP DC is paying staff members who teach in-person this semester an extra $175 a day. So far, charter schools offering in-person learning say they are serving small groups of students and have not faced a situation in which a teacher who does not want to teach in person is needed in a classroom. But teachers have told the D.C. Public Charter School Board that they don’t have protections and are fearful of what would happen if they were asked to return to buildings before they are comfortable.

The Truth School, a Montessori-style charter school that opened for the first time this year for sixth- and seventh-graders, has just 93 students. The school scheduled a combination of outdoor in-person and virtual meetings with almost every family before the start of the academic year, and successfully distributed Chromebooks to every family and WiFi hotspots to those in need.

“We are a small school right now,” said Justin Lessek, the school’s founder and executive director. “The fact that we have 93 kids, we have been able to put a whole lot of energy into these 93 families.”

Many charter schools had purchased technology for each student long before the pandemic. Howard University Middle School of Mathematics and Science in Northwest had long used an online platform as part of its curriculum and provided each student with a laptop to take home since it opened in 2005. Kathryn Procope, the school’s principal, said Howard had already installed apps in its computers so teachers could track students and ensure that they are logging on regularly.

When school officials noticed in the spring that a student’s laptop was out of the city during the academic day, they approached the family, Procope said. The mother said she had sold the laptop to buy food. The school provided the family with groceries and was able to give the student a new laptop from its stockpile.

Howard is offering a small in-person learning component, allowing about five students on campus each day for academic help. In all, about 15 students, many of whom have special education needs, rotate through the building each week. One student had multiple family members who contracted the virus, and during the first day of virtual learning, a staff member noticed that the child “needed a change of scenery” and invited him into the building.

“Students who have [special education needs], we noticed during the initial shutdown that even though we had a robust distance learning in place, they still struggled,” Procope said. “No matter what we did, they still needed that in-person interaction.”

Neither the traditional public school system nor the charter sector has provided enrollment numbers for the first week of the academic year.

KIPP DC, a sought-after charter network, said it has open slots in its prekindergarten schools. The network is typically over-enrolled during the first weeks of school with the expectation that some students will not show up or will transfer to a different school. This year, according to spokesman Adam Rupe, the network has the capacity for 6,903 students and has enrolled 6,901. It is still trying to contact about 60 of those students, and officials are unsure whether they plan to attend. Some grades have a waiting list, which the network can pull from if students do not show up.

Elsie Whitlow Stokes Community Freedom Public Charter School usually draws from a waiting list of more than 1,000 students. But this year, one of its two campuses is 15 students under capacity, according to Erika Bryant, the school’s executive director. While the school — which serves a more affluent population than most of the city’s charter schools — has a waiting list in some grades, Bryant said that many families have decamped for home schooling or moved out of the city to be closer to relatives.

Matthew McCrea, head of school at Meridian Public Charter in Northwest, said staff members are still working on getting some families to submit their residency verification as part of the enrollment process. He said the school has provided every family with a computer and many of them with hotspots. Meridian is also offering an in-person option for 19 students — mostly special-education students and English-language learners. He expects that as the year goes on, more students and teachers will opt for this in-person option. The schools requires masks and social distancing, and it upgraded its air filters.