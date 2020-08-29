“Mr. Loe,” Black called to a teen, “did you really wear that gaiter the whole run?”

“Yes, sir!” said 17-year-old Wesley Loe. “You got to do what you got to do.”

“I’m impressed,” Black said softly — and, two weeks into Fishburne’s grand experiment, he was. The all-male private military boarding school in Waynesboro, whose 1879 founding makes it one of the oldest in the country, has reopened its doors for in-person instruction amid the coronavirus pandemic, relying on its small size — just 117 students in grades seven to 12 — rural location and military-style discipline to prevent the spread of infection.

So far, it’s working: As of late August, Fishburne, which is a nonprofit institute, had no cases of the virus. There has not been a single elevated temperature, although staffers take student and teacher temperatures daily.

“These guys,” Black said, surveying the line of sweaty boys staggering into the dormitories at 5:30 a.m. on a recent Friday, “they’re conditioned more than their contemporaries to say, ‘Okay, we’ll do what we got to do.’ ”

His school is one of a network of military institutions across the country that are risking reopening, betting their strict rules will make social distancing possible. They are forging ahead even as public schools nationwide opt for an all-virtual start to the 2020-2021 school year, citing spiking coronavirus cases and deaths.

That includes Waynesboro High School, which sits just down the hill from Fishburne. And it includes all the schools in Fishburne senior Joseph Christian’s hometown. Come fall, the 17-year-old said, his friends in Staunton, Va., will learn online — and they aren’t happy about it.

“All of them always had this misconception that military school is like a jail, which it’s not,” Christian said. “But now they’re jealous that we get actual instruction.”

In many ways, Black’s plan to ensure student and teacher safety — developed in virtual strategy sessions after the campus shut down in March and the school switched to online learning — resembles those offered by Fishburne’s public school peers, before they backtracked. At Fishburne, where tuition ranges from $15,000 to $30,000, masks are required at all times. Students and staffers remain six feet apart. Teachers, with student help, wipe down their classrooms after every lesson.

But Fishburne exercises a level of control over the student body that public schools can only dream of.

For one thing, roughly 80 percent of students live on campus, meaning administrators can limit where they go, what they do and whom they see. This year, visitors are discouraged, unless absolutely necessary. All staffers who live off campus — and the students who live at home locally — have their temperatures taken at the main gate every time they come onto the campus, a policy enacted as soon as school started. They will be refused entry if their temperature is 100.4 degrees or higher.

And, for at least the first six weeks, no cadet — as Fishburne enrollees are known — who lives on campus will be allowed to set foot off it. The non-boarding families have agreed to follow health measures at home, Black said.

Classes have always hovered around 10 students each, a size that makes social distancing possible in all classrooms. Fishburne spent $60,000 on coronavirus-related renovations, cleaning supplies and personal protective equipment this year, Black said — a “serious hit” to the budget. But it will be more than worth it, the superintendent said, if the school can stay open.

Mixers with all-girls schools have been canceled for the foreseeable future, said Capt. Martin Goodnough, an English teacher who schedules the dances.

“Not having to deal with the intermingling of the different genders,” Goodnough said, “that is a help.”

But the school’s greatest asset, according to Black, is its students. Empowered to discipline younger peers, older cadets are enforcing coronavirus rules among themselves more effectively than adults ever could, Black said.

The students are organized into a rigid chain of command, split into four companies. The officers for each company, all of them seniors, track whether younger peers are screwing up: Did they fail a bedmaking inspection? Forget to apply a dose of hand sanitizer? If so, they might be forced to stand up to eat during meals, perform public calisthenics or run an extra lap in the morning.

At the very top of the totem pole is the battalion commander, followed by his right-hand man, the battalion executive officer. This year, role of executive officer falls to Joshua Elms, a 17-year-old from Phoenix. (Like all the out-of-state students, Elms self-quarantined at home for two weeks before flying to Fishburne.)

Elms said student leaders have met to discuss how they will keep the younger boys in line — and how to set a good example by never being caught outside their bedrooms without a mask.

“We all know if we mess up this year, we could end up going home for all of senior year,” Elms said.

Elms and the other seniors are adjusting as fast as they can, but life at Fishburne is undoubtedly odd. The ability to leave campus, for example, was a privilege normally cherished by seniors. The new rule banning boys from visiting bedrooms other than their own has also been tough to swallow.

“That’s been the worst and weirdest part,” Christian said, “not to hang with your friends.”

“That’s been the hardest to enforce,” Elms said.

The students eat their meals in shifts now, half the school filing in at a time to accommodate the reduced capacity of the cafeteria, where tables are spaced six feet apart. Students dine in pods of four, seating arrangements that will continue all year to minimize risk.

White tape on the cafeteria floor tells the boys where to stand as they wait to load their trays — on a recent morning scooping up bacon, waffles and sausages. Masks came off for the meal, but boys whipped them on again the instant they finished chewing. Then they started cleaning — although, at one table of mostly younger cadets, not quickly enough.

“Make sure the table is wiped!” a senior exhorted. “And wipe your seats, too!”

Sports are strange, too. The season has been pushed back to at least October, said Fishburne’s athletic director, Cedrick Broadhurst, and he said he doubts whether competitions will happen. He has adapted in the meantime: During cross-country practice, boys run six feet apart. The football and soccer teams train in small groups, limiting themselves to no-contact skill drills.

And class itself is bizarre. During a recent 12th-grade English lesson, Lori Campbell stared at her students from behind a plastic face shield and a transparent shower curtain she had jury-rigged from the ceiling to barricade her desk. Near the end of the lesson, her iPhone alarm rang.

“All right,” Campbell said, “that means we have about five minutes before we need to disinfect.”

After wrapping up a final assignment, the boys wiped their desks and seats, then exited, careful to remain six feet apart. Each cadet stopped at a dispenser near the doorway to squeeze hand sanitizer into his palms.

Other coronavirus-driven changes are smaller but affect daily life nonetheless.

When cadets line up in military formation, they space themselves at “double interval” — two arm lengths apart — rather than “close interval,” an elbow’s length apart.

School nurse Jennie Hill keeps a dark-blue SUV dubbed the “coronamobile” by the eagle statue that guards the entrance to the school. Should a student get sick with coronavirus symptoms, she will don protective gear, stow him in the SUV and rush him to the emergency room. Passing cadets don’t really seem to notice the car, Hill said, but it is never far from her mind. She can see it from her office window.

And, during a recent lesson on military leadership, a typical question from the instructor, Lt. Col. Robert Hunt, took on new weight. Should Fishburne’s top student leader, the battalion commander, get sick, was his second-in-command prepared to take his place?

Elms did not hesitate.