“We are dealing with three — I call it three-and-a-half, but three — simultaneous crises at once, and it makes the environment different than at any time that I’ve seen in academia,” Washington, 54, said in an interview on the usually bustling, but now empty, George Mason campus in Fairfax, Va. “No one has a playbook for this.”

The convergence of these crises provides a rare opportunity for these leaders, both former engineering school deans, to reshape their respective campuses, Washington and Pines said in separate interviews. Higher education, an institution that is slow to reform and entrenched in tradition, is suddenly ripe for change.

“There’s a tremendous opportunity in all of this,” Washington said. “So often we focus on the challenge, and it is one, but the opportunity space is that, in some sense, we get to remake portions of our institution.”

At the forefront is the novel coronavirus, which sent students packing up their dorm rooms, forced professors to teach through Zoom and put study abroad plans on hold. And as cases of coronavirus continue to climb, Washington and Pines, 55, will pull off their biggest experiment yet: reopening their campuses to tens of thousands of students and employees.

Both U-Md. and George Mason have opted for hybrid models that combine in-person and online classes, though at the former, officials predict about 80 percent of undergraduate classes will be taught through a computer screen, according to an email sent to students.

Washington and Pines are also scaling back on-campus housing to make residence halls less dense and asking students, faculty and staff to keep track of their symptoms in digital databases. There will be options, they said, for people who aren’t comfortable returning to the classroom.

Despite their carefully architected plans, a lot can go wrong. Students will share drinks at parties. Professors will revolt. People will, inevitably, get sick.

To keep track of the virus, both universities are investing heavily in testing. U-Md. introduced a pilot program that started with 250 people in early June, including 105 student-athletes who all tested negative for the virus. Athletics will make a slow return, Pines said, adding that officials are planning for scenarios with and without fans.

Next week, the campus will be suited to test as many as 4,000 people over the course of two days, Pines said.

“The idea is to understand how to scale and be ready for the fall if we are given permission to test all of our citizens,” Pines said in a Zoom call. “We are going be prepared to potentially test 100 percent if Prince George’s County Department of Health gives permission for us to do that.”

The entire campus has about 41,000 students.

There are also plans in place at U-Md. to monitor the wastewater that comes out of buildings for the presence of coronavirus; contact tracing will be done in collaboration with local health agencies, Pines and Washington said.

But the pandemic has shown some of aspects of campus life — classes, student clubs — can continue, even when students and professors aren’t face-to-face. There was a time when digital interactions and teleworking were dismissed as inefficient and burdensome. Now campuses have proof that remote learning, with the right level of investment, can work.

Leaders may decide to maintain the flexibility that comes with virtual learning, even after the pandemic ends.

“We’re not going to become Virginia’s online university. That’s not the whole point here,” Washington said. “But we will become an entity that utilizes every form of technology imaginable to educate and to engage our students.”

Responding to a public health crisis is just another item on a crowded list of priorities. Universities are also grappling with racism, a centuries-old system inextricably tangled with higher education.

“Something happened in Minneapolis that was horrific and has spread protests and rioting around the world, not just the United States, on this concept of anti-black racism and broadly marginalized groups,” Pines said. “So, in higher education, it’s an opportunity for us to focus on these issues and do right by marginalized groups, but more importantly to create inclusive environments for all.”

Pines, eager to seize the momentum generated in the weeks since George Floyd died in police custody, announced a dozen initiatives designed to move the needle toward racial parity. He introduced plans to boost mental health services; hire a coordinator for immigrant and undocumented students; a proposal to rename residence halls to honor former students of color; and develop a training program for new students and employees that will cover unconscious bias, diversity and inclusion, anti-racism and sexual harassment.

The protest movement, Pines said, “elevates some things I was going to already do as it relates to diversity, equity and inclusion.” He unveiled plans to convene a task force on campus policing and divest from the controversial 1033 program, a Defense Department program that provides local police forces with surplus military equipment. Concerns surrounding the program have resurged amid nationwide calls to defund and demilitarize the police.

The university police force in June said it is returning some of its military equipment, including 25 5.56-millimeter rifles, 16 12-gauge shotguns and an armored truck, reported the Diamondback, the school’s student-run newspaper.

Washington said he spent his days as an undergraduate at North Carolina State University bucking many of the same issues current students are protesting. In 1990, a 24-year-old Washington was featured in Ebony magazine and, wearing a striped kufi and smiling in front of N.C. State’s Riddick Engineering Laboratories, told a reporter: “It’s very important that we start preparing a future as African American people.”

Now he’s on the other side of the protest line and wants to use his position to hire more faculty of color, promote people of color to leadership positions and diversify the school’s curriculum, Washington said.

These changes are vital, but also expensive, Washington added — particularly when money is tight. Officials on the Virginia campus are anticipating a budget shortfall between $70 and $125 million owing to shaky enrollment, costs associated with going remote and revenue loss from things like events and parking fees. U-Md. reported about $80 million in lost revenue, new expenses and lost productivity, according to the most recent publicly available update. Federal coronavirus aid will funnel about $21 million and $20 million to U-Md. and George Mason, respectively.

The economic fallout triggered by the coronavirus has slammed every college and university. The schools that make it through to the other side — whatever that looks like — will have to adapt and, in many cases, cut bloated budgets. The task is daunting, but an opportunity few leaders get.

“Some universities are going to look very different coming out of the back end of this than they do now and there are going to be some benefits to that,” Washington said. “Mason hopefully will be one of them.”