Keanan Christopher Turner, 32, of Forestville, Md., has been arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree murder while armed and assault with intent to kill, according to police. D.C. police said Turner is the father of the infant boy.

According to court documents, Turner’s family said he had “received child custody papers,” but he did not believe the child was his.

The shootings occurred about 7:30 p.m. on April 12 at the Woodmont Crossing apartments in the 2300 block of Good Hope Court SE.

The victims who died were identified as Wanda Wright, 48, and her daughter, Ebony Wright, 32. Both lived in Southeast Washington, but it could not be immediately determined whether either lived in the apartment where the shooting occurred.

Turner was arrested at a home in Stafford, Va., according to court documents.

Members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force discovered eight 9-mm handguns at the home where he was arrested — the same type of gun believed to be used in the killings. Police said they found firearms scattered throughout the house, including assault rifles. The suspect’s father, who was at the home where he was arrested, told authorities that he has firearm licenses.

Turner’s attorney could not immediately be reached Saturday.