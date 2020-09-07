So what if school was online throughout Northern Virginia? So what if no one was sure whether virtual learning would go any better than it did in the spring? Facing a totally bizarre start to the academic year, they were all determined to scavenge whatever scraps of normalcy they could.



“My approach, to borrow a military term from friends who have served,” said Scott Garrod, whose oldest daughter attends Fairfax County Public Schools, “is that we’re just going to embrace the suck.”

Every major school system in Northern Virginia — Fairfax, Arlington, Loudoun and Alexandria — is launching virtual-only school Tuesday morning, after frantically scrambling to prepare teachers and online platforms over the last several weeks. Many districts spent all summer outlining detailed strategies for socially distant, in-person schooling, only to reverse course in August as coronavirus cases held stubbornly steady in the region and spiked nationwide.

At the top of the priority list for school officials was ensuring all families had access to devices and Internet service, the lack of which made learning impossible for many last spring. Arlington delivered iPads to all of its elementary-schoolers and middle-schoolers, and handed out MacBook laptops to high-schoolers. Alexandria distributed thousands of tablets and Chromebooks.

Over the past few months, Fairfax gave out more than 5,000 mobile WiFi devices. Loudoun extended school WiFi to its parking lots, then invited families to pull up and begin learning in their cars this fall.

Then there was the “school” part of school: Each district rolled out complex daily schedules, most of which mix real-time with independent learning while mimicking the bell structure of the school day. High-schoolers in Fairfax, for example, will start the day at 8:10 a.m. and end at 2:55 p.m.; elementary-schoolers in Loudoun will learn from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Officials also required teachers to undergo lengthy trainings meant to familiarize them with online learning platforms such as Google Classroom, Microsoft Teams and — inevitably — Zoom.

The question of virtual proficiency was especially fraught in Fairfax County Public Schools, which suffered major technological breakdowns last spring. The weeks-long fiasco, which left many students unable to log in and subjected virtual classrooms to online harassment and privacy breaches, ultimately led to the resignation of the school system’s top technology official.

“They were hamstrung by the technology,” Scott Garrod said, adding it was a lot to ask the school system to pivot from normal school to online class for all 189,000 of its students in mere weeks. “But we’re hopeful there’s a much better chance of things going well this time now that they’ve had all summer to get ready.”

His wife, Suzanne Garrod, said she saw every day how hard her daughter’s teachers were trying to make it better.

“The teachers, let’s be clear, were great last spring,” she said.

In Arlington, high-schooler Herrada was also girding for virtual mess-ups. She and her classmates had logged in for a trial run last week, she said, and it did not go well.

“There were some kids who couldn’t use the chat function, some kids’ microphones weren’t working, and some kids couldn’t use the raise-your-hand function,” Herrada said. “They said they fixed it, but I think everyone understands it will be a mess for the first week.”

Another thing people have agreed on, Herrada said, is students at her high school will dress up in “nice clothes,” if only for the first few days. In a group chat she maintains with her best friends — whom she has not seen in person since March — Herrada said everyone has decided they will make an effort throughout the first week.

After that, it will probably go back to “rolling out of bed in a sweatshirt,” Herrada admitted. Why bother looking nice when you’re not actually leaving your bedroom?

Plus, she has more important things to think about. This is her junior year, a critical one for college admissions, and she has crammed her schedule with demanding courses: calculus and physics, as well as a class on religion offered by Northern Virginia Community College.

And she’ll be balancing her academic schedule with her job at Target, which she picked up two months ago — partly to add structure to her days, partly so she could save up for a new computer. That, she said, was definitely worth it.

“It’s the new MacBook; it’s space gray,” Herrada said. “I love it.”

Danielle Thorne, the Alexandria high school math teacher, also made several big back-to-school purchases: a printer, an extra computer monitor and a free-standing Ikea drawer, which she filled with “all my odds and ends.” Armed with the new furnishings, she has converted a corner of her 700-square-foot studio apartment into a functional virtual classroom.

Over the past few days, she has feverishly reviewed her slide presentations for the first day back. She has quadruple-checked that the Zoom links work. She has gone over the material she is planning to teach: mostly introductory information about expectations for virtual learning, who she is and who her students are. Thorne whipped together an online survey, some of which focuses on math but most of which is “sillier.”

One question asks students to choose, if they had to be marooned on a desert island, which three items they would bring.

It isn’t how Thorne would like to start the year. In non-pandemic times, she would have led her students through a numbers game — handing out a piece of paper on which she had written numbers 1 through 100, then asking the students to take turns circling each number. The first person would circle “1,” the second “2” and so on.

It may seem a pointless exercise, she said, but it served a purpose.

“The kids all tend to act ‘I’m too cool for this’ when it starts,” Thorne said, laughing. “But it creates an easy way for them to talk to each other without talking about anything. So I always love watching them eventually forget to feel cool and begin enjoying themselves.”

She misses that. She also misses the first-day-of-school picture she used to take by the T.C. Williams High School sign with a handful of teacher friends.

But Thorne is determined not to feel sad.