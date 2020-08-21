But the novel coronavirus pandemic is shadowing the feel-good moments at these schools and others around the country that are bringing students to campus despite the public health crisis. The questions for students, parents, professors, staff and administrators are whether and how the school year can launch safely. And what will it take to avoid sending students home before the fall term even reaches the first day of fall?

Catholic and George Mason officials say extensive restrictions on operations, combined with a public health campaign, will help them pull it off. On the other hand, some schools elsewhere that were equally confident of their in-person plans were forced to retreat to online instruction this month after worrisome outbreaks in their communities. The fiscal stakes are high: Opening at least partly in person helps schools secure tuition and housing revenue in a time of tight budgets.

Many students at these two universities remain optimistic.

“As long as everyone looks out for each other, we can stay safe,” said Ryan Walczak, 18, of Allentown, Pa., who sat with other Catholic newcomers at the barbecue.

Alexa Allen, 18, of Silver Spring, Md., brought to George Mason a form that showed she had tested negative for the coronavirus. That was a requirement for students to check in. “With all the precautions they’re taking, I think it’s pretty safe for now,” Allen said.

Ordinarily, the nation’s capital is a thriving college town. This fall, much of Washington’s student-driven bustle will be missing as American, George Washington, Georgetown and Howard universities hold most classes online and provide housing only for students in special circumstances.

Outside the city, the University of Maryland at College Park will teach undergraduates remotely for its first two weeks, starting Aug. 31, a slower move toward face-to-face classes than originally planned. In Charlottesville, the University of Virginia opted for a similar two-week delay. It will start remote teaching Tuesday.

Upheaval at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill showed the risk of aggressive opening plans. The university started its term in person on Aug. 10, but a week later it switched to all-remote instruction for undergrads after coronavirus cases spiked among students.

Gregory Washington, George Mason’s president, cited the Chapel Hill episode in an email exhorting his students in Northern Virginia to be diligent about wearing masks, keeping six feet away from other people and socializing only in very small groups.

“Let’s all do the right thing,” Washington recently wrote to students. “Mason’s story does not have to be UNC’s story. But it’s up to each of us. Let’s be safe this semester and get through to December to give ourselves something to celebrate at the end of the year.”

As Virginia’s largest public university, George Mason last year enrolled more than 37,000 students. Many are graduate students or undergraduates who live off campus. In response to the pandemic, the school switched much of its instruction to an online format, slashed classroom seating capacity and allowed professors to choose whether they wanted to teach remotely or face to face.

It also limited undergraduate housing. A little more than 3,000 undergraduates are expected to live on campus this semester, about half the normal total. Everyone who comes to campus will be required to answer daily public health screening questions.

In addition, the university periodically will administer viral testing to groups of students who do not have symptoms of covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, to check for potential outbreaks. Lawn signs dotting the campus show masked figures greeting one another with elbow bumps, not handshakes. “Patriots protect Patriots,” they declare, referencing the university mascot.

“As of right now, we’ve done what we can to set ourselves up for success,” said Shannon N. Davis, a professor of sociology who chairs the university’s Faculty Senate. She said George Mason officials have been responsive to faculty concerns, taking steps such as installing microphones in classrooms to help ensure professors are heard when they speak through masks.

Some faculty say it’s premature to teach in person. Others are unsure.

“I’m not optimistic that we’ll stay open that long,” said Peter N. Stearns, a professor of history and former George Mason provost. Students tend to gather, he said, in ways that make public health rules hard to enforce. “It’s all about the numbers. We’ll see what happens.”

Parents are watching keenly, too. Anita Gardner, mother of Alexa Allen, said she had “begged” her daughter to wait until January to come to George Mason. On Wednesday, she dropped her off at Taylor Hall. “Just no way I could not let her come,” Gardner said. She described herself, jokingly, as a “panicky parent.”

Across the hallway, Hannah Cook, 18, from Fauquier County, Va., said a key factor in her decision to come to campus was technology. “Where I live, there’s no high-speed Internet,” she said. Cook showed off the masks, hand sanitizer, face shield and spray bottle of lemon-scented Lysol that she brought with her for antiviral peace of mind.

At Catholic, the university plans to house about 570 freshmen and offer at least some classes in person. That will translate to a vast depopulation on the campus of the 5,700-student university. (Nearby, Trinity Washington University, a women’s college, also plans to have some undergraduates living and learning on its D.C. campus.)

“We remain confident that we can attend properly to a smaller cohort, while providing our freshmen with the best possible transition to college,” John Garvey, Catholic’s president, said in a message to students.

Unlike George Mason, Catholic did not require proof of a negative covid-19 test to move in. University officials cite guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that does not recommend entry testing of students, faculty and staff.

Christian DiPalermo was grateful for the chance to drop off daughter Olivia, a freshmen, at Catholic. He pulled a big purple suitcase from the trunk of his sport-utility vehicle and set it down next to a pile of her belongings — a wicker basket full of shoes, a new mattress topper, a cream-colored shag rug.

“She missed her prom,” said DiPalermo, of Long Island. “She had a graduation that was in a parking lot. I’m going to miss her, but I’m excited for her to have the opportunity to go to college in person.”

Normally, move-in happens on a single, festive August day. This year, the event was smaller and slower, spread over three days to help families keep distance from one another. They came and went in scheduled blocks of time, to avoid crowds, with each student allowed only two helpers.

The lobby in Opus Hall, a dorm with single- and double-suite bedrooms, was equipped with hand-sanitizer stations. Walls were plastered with reminders — in English and Spanish — to “stop the spread of germs” by wearing masks and staying home when feeling sick. Stickers on the carpet had simple instructions: “PLEASE KEEP 6 FT APART.”

Mary Ann Poeschl, 50, from Clinton, Conn., said she felt reassured sending her son, Connor, 18, to college after seeing the steps Catholic had taken to keep students safe and communicate with families. But she had lingering doubts as she stood outside Opus Hall with her husband and son.

“I’m trying not to worry that he gets sick,” Poeschl said. “I’m trying to trust the university, that they’ll take care of him.”

Garvey took to Twitter to remind those living on campus to #maskup.

“I ask our community to take all precautions to stop COVID. We can stay open if we work together,” he wrote.

The campus recently opened a testing center, with a focus on testing symptomatic students and those who have come into direct contact with positive cases of covid-19. Students who test positive for the virus may be asked to isolate themselves in a residence hall reserved for positive cases.

The District this summer announced that travelers from coronavirus hotspots — including South Carolina, California, Florida and Illinois — must self-quarantine for two weeks. The restrictions disrupted reopening plans at other schools that intended to house students on campus.

On one of the recent move-in days, new arrivals from Pennsylvania, South Carolina and Colorado talked around a table, wearing masks, while ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” played through a set of speakers. Another group of Catholic students sat closely around a picnic table and shared a box of doughnuts — most but not all wearing masks.

Students under self-quarantine may leave their rooms, but not the campus, a school official said. After a summer of being isolated in their respective hometowns, some students were eager to mingle with one another.

Ryan Tufford, 18, of Mount Holly, N.J., was unloading a car with his mother. He vowed to stay safe by wearing a mask and avoiding parties.