Baltimore school officials first thought something was amiss in summer 2019, when the central office in charge of certifying graduation for students began to spot problems. At the same time, Santelises said, the principal’s supervisor grew suspicious during a routine review of documents. She noted that the principal was supposed to be teaching a yearbook class, but she visited the building often enough to know the principal wasn’t teaching any classes. The principal’s supervisor also had never seen a yearbook class on the schedule.