The school — known as Washington Met — is an alternative middle and high school in the traditional school system that serves students who struggled in mainstream classrooms.

Sanders’s Facebook page, which has more than 5 million followers, linked to WUSA’s coverage of the closure.

AD

“It is unacceptable that we are closing public schools in the wealthiest country in the history of the world,” Sanders wrote in the Facebook post. “Together alongside Washington Teachers’ Union and teachers across the country, we will make transformative investments in our public schools, our teachers, and students.”

AD

D.C. Public Schools Chancellor Lewis D. Ferebee floated in November the possibility of closing the school in the LeDroit Park neighborhood of Northwest Washington. He cited declining enrollment, dismal attendance and dilapidated facilities.

Ferebee held community meetings on the future of Washington Met before he made his decision. Last month, he announced he would close the school in June.

AD

His announcement was met with protests from students and the Washington Teachers’ Union.

In a heated debate, seven of the 12 sitting D.C. council members voted this month to overturn the chancellor’s decision and keep the school open. The legislation required eight votes to pass.

Ferebee said in a statement he is not swayed by Sanders’s stance and believes his decision to close the school is in the best interest of the 150 students enrolled at Wahington Met.

AD

“We are squarely focused on improving student outcomes, not politics,” Ferebee wrote. “Our decision to close Washington Metropolitan was one that we did not take lightly and one that we believe is in the best interest of our students.”

AD

The senator’s position is not surprising. He is an advocate for traditional public schools and has aligned himself with teachers’ unions across the country.

The nation’s largest teachers’ unions — the National Education Association and American Federation of Teachers — have not endorsed a candidate in the Democratic primary, but both issued statements last year applauding Sanders’s education proposals.

The Washington Teachers’ Union voted Tuesday to endorse Sanders for president, according to Elizabeth Davis, president of the union. The endorsement vote included dozens of delegates who represent traditional public schools in the District.

AD

Davis said she recently informed Sanders’s campaign of the fight to keep Washington Met open during an endorsement interview the union conducted with his campaign.

AD

According to Davis, the union’s executive committee voted to support Sanders last weekend, and the union delegates confirmed that endorsement Tuesday. Davis said the endorsement was not prompted by his Facebook post.

Sanders’s campaign unveiled a comprehensive education plan in May, calling for increased teacher salaries, the elimination of for-profit charter schools and more funding for efforts to desegregate schools.

“Our members were most impressed with Bernie Sanders’ platform,” Davis said.

This is not the first time Sanders has taken a position on a local education issue.

Sanders rallied with the Chicago Teachers Union last year ahead of its 11-day strike. He sent a letter of support to teachers in Scarborough, Maine, in January during a protracted contract negotiation.

AD

AD