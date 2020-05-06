It also offers a narrow definition of sexual harassment, requiring that it be severe, pervasive and objectively offensive.

“Today we release a final rule that recognizes we can continue to combat sexual misconduct without abandoning our values,” DeVos told reporters. The regulation is scheduled to take effect in August.

Her approach has come under fire from women’s rights groups and Democrats, who said it would allow assailants and schools to escape responsibility and make college campuses less safe for women. It was welcomed by advocates for the accused, who say the existing procedures are unfairly biased against them.

Even before the regulation was released, opponents were vowing to challenge it in court, hoping to halt or at least stall the new rules.

“We will fight this rule in court, and we intend to win,” said Emily Martin, a vice president at the National Women’s Law Center, an advocacy group. She said the core of the challenge would be that the department was “arbitrary and capricious” and in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act, and that the agency has ignored evidence showing that the rules would harm survivors of sexual violence.

The Education Department anticipated as much and worked to ensure that the creation of the regulation had strictly followed mandatory procedures.

DeVos hoped to publish the rule late last year, but she was delayed in part by the need to respond to a crush of public comments — 124,196 in all, including a torrent of criticism from universities, advocacy groups, survivors of sexual assault and campus leaders.

This spring’s coronavirus pandemic also contributed to a delayed announcement, and critics accused DeVos of adding to student stress by finalizing the rules now.

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.) said on Twitter that while students are “hanging on by a thread trying to fulfill academic obligations,” DeVos’s response is: “Here’s a new Title IX rule attacking student survivors’ rights.”

The rewrite of Title IX regulations will probably be recorded as the most significant and lasting legacy of DeVos’s tenure as education secretary.

Her views promoting school choice for elementary and secondary students have stirred controversy since she was nominated to the post, but she has made little headway in translating them into policy. She has taken several actions to bolster for-profit colleges, reversing Obama-era policies, but those moves affect just a sliver of higher education.

These regulations, by contrast, affect every school that accepts federal money, which is virtually all of them.

In its broad outlines, the rules are unchanged from the proposed version released in 2018, though there were changes to many of the details and a few substantive alterations, officials said. In one change, the regulation explicitly adds dating violence, domestic violence and stalking as allegations that must be investigated.

Overall, the rules narrow the types of complaints that institutions are obligated to investigate. For instance, universities would be obligated to investigate complaints only if they are made to proper authorities. In a change from the proposed rule affecting K-12 schools, though, a report to any school employee would put the school on notice and require a probe.

The final rule also clarifies that universities are responsible for investigating incidents that take place in university-recognized fraternity or sorority houses located off-campus, or in off-campus apartments if an event is part of a university program.

The rule replaces less formal guidance issued by the Obama administration and already rescinded by DeVos. The Obama-era guidance was an effort to respond to reports that universities had failed to take these matters seriously and was friendlier to those making allegations.

The rules could be undone or modified through legislation, should Democrats gain control of Congress next year. But because this is a formal regulation, a new administration could not simply reverse them the way DeVos did with the informal guidance issued under President Barack Obama.

One priority for the administration was making sure the regulation was in place in time to avoid the Congressional Review Act, which allows Congress to scrutinize and roll back recently issued rules.

The rules come after years of rising pressure on universities to better respond to sexual assault allegations and other misconduct.

Supporters argue cross-examination is the most effective way of ferreting out the truth of what happened in a situation when students offer different recollections of the same event. Under the final rules, only universities, not K-12 schools, will be required to hold live hearings, though the accused and accusers will not necessarily be in the same room during any cross-examination.

But advocates for sexual assault victims say the provision could subject survivors to more trauma and discourage them from coming forward. And universities complained that the requirement would turn their campuses into courtrooms.