The Trump administration will back a federal tax credit for donations to private-school scholarship programs, people familiar with the planning said, as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos works to jump-start a moribund push for her signature issue of school choice.

The announcement is planned for Thursday and will include DeVos as well as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Tex.) and Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-Ala.).

The idea for a similar federal tax credit was pushed in the first year of the administration as part of the broader overhaul of the tax code. But some conservatives opposed the idea, saying it could lead to increased federal control over private-school scholarship programs. At the same time, the overall thrust of the tax bill was simplifying the tax code, and this measure would do the opposite.

Meantime, many liberals regard the idea as a backdoor voucher and say available tax dollars should be used to support public schools.

The White House left this idea out of its tax blueprint for Congress, but President Trump is expected to include it in his budget plan for next year.

The tax credits are meant to advance school choice without directly sending tax dollars to private schools. Already, more than a dozen states give residents tax breaks for making private donations to nonprofit scholarship programs.

A federal program would mirror those state efforts by giving a federal tax break for similar contributions.

The people who described the proposal spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to publicly discuss it before the formal announcement. Details of the program, including its cost, were not immediately available.

DeVos has promoted school choice — an idea that includes private-school vouchers, home schooling and public charter schools — for many years. As education secretary, she has traveled the country to promote her views but has had little success winning support for new federal initiatives even with a Republican Congress.

It seems unlikely the new proposal will fare better in Congress now, with the House controlled by Democrats.

The White House considered including a mention of the proposal in the president’s State of the Union speech, people familiar with the planning said. But he wound up making just a passing reference to the matter. Trump said the time had come to embrace school choice for American children.

The official White House transcript of the speech, however, suggested that Trump may have been referring to a specific proposal, by capitalizing certain words. The official transcript of his remarks read: “To help support working parents, the time has come to pass School Choice for Americans’ children.”