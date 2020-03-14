Programs to raise student achievement are not prominent on Biden’s and Sanders’s websites. They both propose tripling federal spending to educate impoverished children. But they say little about improving teaching skills, lengthening the school day, making courses more challenging or other changes some school districts and public charter systems have been making to help children from low-income families learn more.

Sanders and Biden have their differences. Michael Dannenberg, director of strategic initiatives for policy at the think tank and advocacy organization Education Reform Now, noted that Sanders calls for free public college tuition and cancellation of student debt for all. But he does not propose an increase in funding for Pell Grants for costs beyond tuition at public and private nonprofit colleges. “Biden would make community college tuition free and double the maximum Pell Grant, which would reduce student loan debt to zero for most working class and low-income community college students,” Dannenberg said.

Charles Barone, chief policy officer for Education Reform Now, said there is a significant difference between Sanders’s plan to raise teacher salaries and Biden’s recommendation that more money also be used to attract teachers to higher poverty schools. “It’s notable because the teacher unions generally don’t like differential pay for anything other than seniority or advanced degrees,” Barone said.

No matter what school funding increases Biden and Sanders propose, Congress is unlikely to do much because the deficit is already reaching monstrous proportions.

What troubles me most about the two candidates’ education statements is their hostility toward public charters. Recent polls show a decline in public support for charters, but the most successful of them provide proved examples of how to raise student achievement, particularly for children in poor neighborhoods. The candidates are right to oppose for-profit charters, but only 12 percent are in that category.

The IDEA Public Schools, a charter system rapidly expanding from its beginnings in the Rio Grande Valley of Texas, demonstrates how children from families of an array of socioeconomic backgrounds can conquer college-level Advanced Placement and International Baccalaureate courses if given enough time and encouragement to learn. The Uncommon charter schools, growing from their original base in New Jersey, have produced a finely tuned approach to teaching that has resulted in some of the highest AP exam passing rates I have seen for high school students from low-income families.

Nina Rees, president of the National Alliance for Public Charter School, said she considers Sanders, who wants a moratorium on all new charters, more hostile than Biden, who wants them to provide more information on what they are doing. It would be reassuring if the candidates showed some appreciation for what charters have already done, but that would displease politically powerful teacher unions that don’t like most charters being nonunion.

Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers, told me she is fine with both Democratic front-runners. “Either candidate is a vast improvement over the existential threat Donald Trump and [U.S. education secretary] Betsy DeVos pose to our schools, our communities, and our democracy,” she said.

I will explain how the Democratic and Republican parties differ on education issues after the conventions publish their platforms. The states and localities will remain in charge, so it doesn’t matter much to schools who becomes president. We have to look to the nation’s many energetic and creative school administrators and teachers to save our kids.