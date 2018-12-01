A last-minute meeting of the committee advising Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) on the selection of a schools chancellor began Saturday afternoon in the District.

It signaled the six-month search for a D.C. Public Schools leader could be nearing an end.

An aide to Bowser told members of the panel that more than 40 people had expressed interest in running the District’s school system.

Steve Walker, director of the Mayor’s Office of Talent and Appointments, said superintendents, deputy superintendents, federal government workers and employees of universities throughout the country contacted the District about the opening.

“That’s the profile of the people who expressed interest,” Walker said.

Walker said the city determined 20 of the 40 people were capable of leading the school system. The city then whittled the list to eight candidates in November. Aspirants included business and community leaders.

Walker did not reveal the names of the applicants.

The public portion of the meeting at the Old Council Chambers lasted less than 15 minutes. From there, the 15 panelists in attendance met with Walker and Deputy Mayor for Education Paul Kihn behind closed doors, where they were expected to review résumés of the finalists.

By law, the mayor is required to convene the panel and provide members with the résumés of candidates that she is considering for the job. The mayor is under pressure from activists and members of the D.C. Council to follow the law and have a transparent process.

The chancellor position — one of the mayor’s most politically consequential appointments — has been vacant since Antwan Wilson resigned in February amid controversy after a little more than a year on the job. Wilson skirted school system rules to get one of his children a spot in a heralded high school.

Amanda Alexander, a school system veteran, was tapped as interim chancellor. She is a candidate for the permanent position and is expected to be one of the finalists.