Daleisha Myers, a fifth-grade teacher at Tulip Grove Elementary School, is the 2018 Prince George’s County Teacher of the Year. (Prince George’s County Public Schools)

An educator in Prince George’s County lauded for her engaging instruction and efforts to develop the next generation of classroom leaders has been tapped as the county’s 2018 Teacher of the Year.

Daleisha Myers, who teaches fifth grade at Tulip Grove Elementary in Bowie, has worked more than 13 years at her Maryland school and served on its management team. She is a volunteer, helping out at the school’s fundraisers, reading night, health fair and fall festival.

She was nominated by her peers.

“I truly believe Mrs. Myers is an ideal Teacher of the Year,” principal Jaime Coffen said. “Her involvement in education provides a solid platform and the insight needed to speak eloquently about the state of public school education.”

Outside the Tulip Grove classroom, Myers is an adjunct professor at Bowie State University, where she was honored with the university’s Teacher Leader Award. She also was selected for the City of Bowie Excellence in Education Award.

Other finalists for the Prince George’s Teacher of the Year award included Charina Pacheco of J. Frank Dent Elementary; Luis Javier Pentón Herrera of Laurel High; Jason Venezia-Walerstein of Buck Lodge Middle; and Arnice Williams of Largo High.

Myers will compete against winners in other county school systems for state honors as Maryland Teacher of the Year.