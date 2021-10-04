Six weeks into the academic year, Mayor Muriel E. Bowser (D) has remained firm and has said that only students who meet a strict health exemption should be allowed to participate in virtual learning. So far, just 286 of the traditional public school system’s 52,000 students have received an exemption from learning in a school building each day. The D.C. Council, after hearing hours of parent testimony, plans to introduce emergency legislation Tuesday that would go against the mayor’s policy and expand access to virtual learning to more students with medical conditions and children under 12 who live with adults with certain conditions that would make them at high risk of complications if they contracted the coronavirus.