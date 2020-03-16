It was an interruption of academic life that many worried would not end any time soon, as worries about covid-19 continued to grow.

“We’re buckling down for this new normal,” said Erin Clegg, a mother of three in North Potomac, Md., who had her youngest child with her at work. Her older children started the day with online learning, which they found to be mostly a review; they were with their father, who was able to work from home.

“Finding a new groove is what we’re doing,” she said.

In Virginia, school systems opted for different approaches, some more intensive than others. In the 16,000-student Alexandria system, employees pulled all-nighters last week to finalize instructional packets, which will accompany online educational activities.

In Loudoun County, school officials are working to develop a virtual curriculum for the system’s 84,000 students: Teachers will gather for a “work day” Wednesday to hash out details. The school also spent $5 million to buy Chromebooks for students in third through 12th grades.

By contrast, Fairfax County Public Schools, with 188,000 students, is publishing some online activities, but they are not required nor graded, officials said. Students can also watch school-produced educational TV.

In the District, Heather Schoell’s daughters — who attend Eastern Senior High in the Capitol Hill neighborhood — launched their own community-service venture, folding information pamphlets at Congressional Cemetery. Schoell is able to work from home during the closures, which makes it easier to keep her teenagers busy.

“We are very fortunate,” Schoell said. “This is actually an opportunity to get their community service done, clean out closets, that kind of thing.”

The closure hit hard for families that struggle.

Some students did not have computers, so online learning was out. Some who depend on schools for breakfast or lunch turned out at school sites for “grab-and-go” meals. Scores of schools across the region offered meals.

The attendance bell at Weyanoke Elementary in the Virginia suburbs rang three times — at 8:15 a.m., 8:30 a.m., and 8:35 a.m. as a final warning for stragglers — but summoned no students.

In a nearby parking lot, five Fairfax school buses sat immobile in a neat row.

Just outside the school’s main door, the principal and a handful of cafeteria employees had set up a food distribution site for families. Staffers worked clad in gloves and hair nets, shivering through coats pulled over uniforms — readying 300 plastic containers, each crammed with a breakfast sandwich, fruit and TruMoo chocolate milk.

Weyanoke Principal Felicia Usher said she is thrilled her school was selected as one of the 18 sites in Fairfax County that offer free meals because it gives her employees something concrete to do. That, she said, helps everyone — including her — remain calm as the coronavirus pandemic continues to roil the globe.

Usher said her job has changed: In the virus era, she spends her time making phone calls and answering emails rather than greeting students in hallways. It’s strange, she said, to be a principal without a school.

“I feel like my role now is to be a conduit of information for staff and families,” Usher said. She gestured to the food stacked in piles nearby: “And I’m really just trying to help everyone navigate this situation.”

At the nearby Bailey’s Elementary School for the Arts and Sciences, Falls Church resident Tummanoon Sripechpong showed up early Monday to grab breakfast for his two daughters, Zaira, 8, and Aura, 9. Without the distributions, he said, he is unsure whether his daughters would be able to eat two nutritious meals a day.

Sripechpong, an Uber driver, had run out of customers wanting to use the ride-hailing service, while his wife, who works at a Thai restaurant, worried about future paychecks as closures of restaurants and bars are mounting nationwide.

“We plan to come every day,” he said.

In the back seat of the family car, Zaira raised a plastic container filled with cinnamon rolls, milk and juice. She marveled that there were two drink options — and said she could not decide which one she would sip first.

Life without school, the sisters said, feels strange.

“So-so,” Zaira said.

“Boring,” Aura said.

In the District, where spring break was moved up to this week, teachers reported to work to finalize their remote learning plans, set to roll out March 23.

The teacher work day was met with backlash from the Washington Teachers’ Union, which said having people on campuses could increase the risk of contamination. The chancellor responded to the union and said that teachers could work remotely Monday if they had health or child-care concerns.

Kristen Clardy, a math teacher at Ron Brown College Preparatory High School, stayed home and logged in remotely to the professional development day because she felt uncomfortable attending in person.

Clardy said she believes the school system provided strong learning materials. But she still had logistical questions, including how often teachers were expected to connect with students, how she should coordinate with colleagues and what she should do if a student lacked reliable Internet to submit assignments.

“There was nothing really specific,” Clardy said. “A lot of this is we are going to adapt on the fly, but I wish there was more structure on the school level.”

Elsewhere in the region, educators and families were reinventing school life in different ways. In Maryland, the 166,000-student Montgomery system ranks as the state’s largest, followed by Prince George’s, with more than 138,000 students.

Students were already using Montgomery County’s online “instructional activities center,” organized by grade level and high school subjects. Student work was not being graded, but the idea was to keep students engaged — and avoid the kind of learning losses that accrue during the lull of summer recesses.

For students without technology or Internet access, packets of material went home — the same approach that was taken for all students in neighboring Prince George’s County.

Parent Lori Morrow in Bowie, Md., said her 11th-grade son started the day with biology, and her sixth-grader focused on Spanish and orchestra assignments. She praised teachers for getting the work together so quickly but wondered how it all would unfold.

“The unknown — how this is all going to play out and how individual areas are going to be affected — is kind of frightening,” she said.

About noon, Morrow and her 12-year-old daughter took a walk in their neighborhood.

“It’s so surreal,” she said. “Everything looks so beautiful, and the birds are chirping and yet the grocery store shelves are empty because it’s not normal.”

Many parents and educators worried about how long the shutdown would last. Maryland officials closed schools from March 16 to 27, but some expect to be homebound much longer.

Christopher Lloyd, president of the Montgomery County Education Association, the county teachers union, said the uncertainty makes the academic issues harder to navigate. Many teachers have questions about grading, testing and make up work.

“This is all new,” he said. “So much of this is uncharted territory.”

The sentiment appeared nearly universal.

Mark Eckstein said he and his husband decided to get away from Montgomery County with their third-grade twins, heading to his parents’ home in the low country of South Carolina. It was a chance to take care of family, have fun and escape the crowded urban environment, he said.