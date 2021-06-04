Escalante, who died in 2010, was the most stubborn teacher I ever met. He ignored all obstacles in his path. He never went to teacher meetings. He told parents he would report them to immigration authorities if their children missed his class more than two days in a row. He stayed in his classroom all day and had students with him until 6 p.m. He started a summer program so more students would be ready for calculus. He trained a younger teacher to help with the teaching load. His students were famously accused of cheating on the AP test in 1982 (the subject of the film “Stand and Deliver”), but that didn’t stop him.