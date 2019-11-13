At a hearing in Boston, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton sentenced Macfarlane to six months behind bars — the longest term any parent caught in the Varsity Blues investigation has yet received — and two years of supervised release, according to the U.S. attorney’s office. The judge also imposed a $150,000 fine and ordered Macfarlane to perform 200 hours of community service.

In 2014, Macfarlane’s daughter was admitted to USC with an application that included fabricated claims about her soccer prowess. Court records show she had played on her high school team but not at a level to qualify for intercollegiate competition.

In 2017, Macfarlane’s son secured admission to USC with help from a falsified basketball résumé. Prosecutors say consultant William “Rick” Singer oversaw the scam and used some of Macfarlane’s money to bribe USC coaches. Singer has pleaded guilty to racketeering conspiracy and other crimes. Macfarlane’s son and daughter have not been charged.

Prosecutors emphasized in a sentencing memorandum that Macfarlane executed the scheme twice. “Ultimately, he chose to commit a crime,” they wrote. “He did so knowingly and after consideration. And then he did it again.” They recommended a one-year prison term.

Macfarlane, of Del Mar, Calif., is a graduate of USC. He expressed remorse and said he agreed to the scheme at a time of “personal crisis” as his marriage was foundering. “I knew it was wrong,” he wrote in a letter to the judge, “but at the time I was feeling completely overwrought and all I could think of was not having to worry about my kids getting into college. Foolishly and selfishly, I took the easy way out.”

Macfarlane wrote that he wanted to apologize “first and foremost” to his children and also “to USC, to other people’s families who were applying to USC, to the prosecutor, the Court and everyone else who has been hurt by my actions.”

