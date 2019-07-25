Columnist

In the 1980s, when court-ordered busing to integrate public schools was a huge national issue, I was living in Pasadena, Calif. — where busing had sent whites fleeing to private schools — and reporting on a similar busing plan for the nation’s second-largest school district, Los Angeles.

Today, I again live in Pasadena and write occasionally about Los Angeles schools. Busing for desegregation in both places is a dead issue. It was a shock to see it flare up when Sen. Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif.) attacked former vice president Joe Biden for what he said about busing in the 1970s. But there is good news about what has happened in American education since.

Overall, U.S. public schools, including those in Pasadena and Los Angeles, are better now than they were in the 1980s. Participation in college-level courses in high school and enrollment in college, for instance, is higher. Pasadena and Los Angeles also have changed demographic mixes, with Hispanic students by far the largest ethnic group in both districts.

Despite bad memories for people who went through the busing battles, urban school districts have found ways to integrate many schools and raise the level of instruction for students from low-income families, since mandated busing became politically impossible. Many districts have created magnet schools and found legal ways to keep them racially balanced. Parents in cities including New York, Los Angeles, the District and Pasadena find it easier to enroll in schools outside their neighborhoods.

Richard D. Kahlenberg, senior fellow at the Century Foundation and a leading scholar on these issues, told me “we have learned a tremendous amount about how to integrate schools in a politically feasible manner since the 1970s.” Means of travel is no longer key. Many students ride buses with no demonstrations against it. Just 13 percent of 5- to 14-year-olds walk or bike to school, he noted.

Mandatory busing for integration was unpopular with blacks and whites, Kahlenberg said, “in part because it robbed families of a say in where their children went to school.” Black children such as Harris benefited significantly from being bused to better schools that served affluent whites, but education policymakers have found more sustainable ways to get those students there. Kahlenberg finds in his many speeches on this issue that he first has to assure audiences he is talking about integration through voluntary choice.

He supports integrating schools by socioeconomic status.

“Research has always found that school integration raised African American achievement not because there was something special about being in school with white children but because of the higher socioeconomic status found, on average, among white children,” he said. “In places like Boston, Mass., where the courts integrated low-income blacks and low-income whites, no achievement gains were seen. While in places like Charlotte, N.C., where black students were integrated with upper-middle class whites, large achievement gains resulted.”

In several districts where socioeconomic integration has been achieved by choice, test scores and high school graduation rates have increased. “In Cambridge, Mass., for example, African American, Hispanic and low-income students all graduate at much higher rates than similar students in nearby Boston,” he said. “And middle-class and white students benefit too from the deeper learning that goes on in classrooms where students bring a diverse set of life experiences to the discussion.”

There is still resistance to socioeconomic integration. Most Americans know that just by looking at the neighborhoods where they live. But many good schools are ethnically mixed despite that. The Marshall Fundamental Secondary School in Pasadena, which accepts students by lottery, is 60 percent Hispanic, 21 percent white, 8 percent black, 7 percent Asian and 4 percent multiethnic. Most of the students at the school come from low-income families, but Marshall is in the top 1 percent of U.S. schools measured by participation in college-level exams and has double the average number of seniors passing such tests.

Kahlenberg has been carefully recording the growth of socioeconomic integration. “In 1996, just two school districts, educating 30,000 students, used socioeconomic status as a factor in student assignment,” he said. “By 2016, 100 districts and charter schools educating more than four million students did so.”

That is only 8 percent of American public school children, but it is an improvement. Teaching is better in more integrated towns like mine. I hope that trend continues.

