Two men reportedly stole a vehicle with a young child inside as parents dropped off their children at Watkins Elementary Friday morning in Washington’s Capitol Hill neighborhood.

Police recovered the vehicle with the child inside about five blocks away less than a half hour later, according to police. The child was reportedly uninjured.

The two men reportedly arrived at the school on the 400 block of 12th Street SE in a silver Honda hatchback with a Maryland license plate, according to Brianna Jordan, a spokeswoman for the police department.

They then stole a car around 8:30 a.m. and drove away. It is unclear if any weapons were involved.

Watkins’ principal sent out a letter to the school community after the incident, informing them that police are investigating the crime.

The principal said officers are at the school collecting statements and accounts from adults who witnessed the incident.