The chairman of the Prince George’s County Board of Education will step down in early January, he announced Thursday.

Alvin Thornton, who has led the board that oversees Maryland’s second-largest school system for two years, submitted his resignation in a Dec. 6 letter to County Executive Angela Alsobrooks (D), who appointed him in 2018. He announced it at a school board meeting Thursday night.

Thornton said he was honored to have served and outlined goals achieved during his tenure, including a project to build six schools using a public-private partnership and improved relations between the board and the community.

He did not detail reasons for his departure.

A retired Howard University professor, Thornton is widely known for his work leading a state commission on education funding. He also served on the Prince George’s school board in the 1990s and was chairman for three one-year terms.