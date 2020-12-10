Thornton said he was honored to have served and outlined goals achieved during his tenure, including a project to build six schools using a public-private partnership and improved relations between the board and the community.
He did not detail reasons for his departure.
A retired Howard University professor, Thornton is widely known for his work leading a state commission on education funding. He also served on the Prince George’s school board in the 1990s and was chairman for three one-year terms.