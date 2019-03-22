A street in Charlottesville named to honor Heather Heyer, who was killed in 2017 when a man rammed his car into counterprotesters demonstrating against white supremacists. (Calla Kessler/The Washington Post)

Charlottesville police arrested and charged a 17-year-old Friday morning in connection with an online threat that led Charlottesville city schools to close Thursday and Friday.

The anonymous threat posted Wednesday warned of an “ethnic cleansing” at Charlottesville High School the following day. It used racist language to describe black and Latino students and told white students to stay home.

The suspect has been charged with threats to commit serious bodily harm on school property, a felony, and harassment by computer, a misdemeanor, according to a news release from the Charlottesville Police Department.

“The safety of our students and staff was the top priority for the department, the city, and the school district,” Charlottesville Police Chief RaShall Brackney said in a statement. A news conference at Charlottesville Police Department headquarters is scheduled for 1 p.m.

The shutdown kept the district’s more than 4,300 students out of classes for two days.

In a message to families on Thursday, Rosa Atkins, superintendent of Charlottesville City Schools, said an investigation involving state and federal authorities remains active, necessitating the unusual step of keeping schools closed.

“We would like to acknowledge and condemn the fact that this threat was racially charged. We do not tolerate hate or racism,” Atkins said.

“The entire staff and School Board stand in solidarity with our students of color — and with people who have been singled out for reasons such as religion or ethnicity or sexual identity in other vile threats made across the country or around the world. We are in this together, and a threat against one is a threat against all.”

This is a developing story.

