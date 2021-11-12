“We made this change after decades of trying many different approaches in our efforts to find more equitable ways to identify and serve gifted students,” Beth Cheuk, spokesperson for the 4,300-student Charlottesville City Schools, told me. “We have tried universal screening, talent-development programs, multiyear screening, changing the screening processes, eliminating applications, etc. . . . Despite these many changes, our old program was still failing to identify and nurture the gifts of many of our students, including Black and Brown students and English learners.”