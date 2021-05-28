Golann, in her book, argues such schools still have a long way to go. “The messages that children learn when they are told to ‘earn their way,’ ‘make no excuses,’ and ‘show grit’ is that they must pull themselves up by their bootstraps and disregard out-of-school factors, a task both herculean and unsound,” she said. “A different message that schools can send to students is that they are loved and that the complexity of their lives is appreciated and that schools will provide a safe space where children who have faced trauma can experience recovery and develop resilience.”