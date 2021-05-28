Golann spent much time observing and sometimes teaching in 2012 and 2013 at the school. She conforms to scholarly practice by not identifying it, instead calling it Dream Academy. Eighty percent of its students were from low-income families, yet its level of achievement was much higher than that of its school district.
She says her experience reveals what has gone on not only at that school but in many other “no excuses” versions of the more than 7,000 U.S. public charters run privately with taxpayer money. She recommends that educators leading such schools make significant changes. Rather than dictating so many rules, they should give students “opportunities to navigate and negotiate these rules, and empowering them to, one day, write their own rules,” she writes.
Golann is correct to criticize discipline that goes too far. “Over the course of the school year,” she says, “teachers . . . assigned a total of 15,243 infractions to the school’s approximately 250 students.” The most common were for homework not submitted or incomplete, not following directions or talking at inappropriate times. Nearly three-quarters of the recorded infractions resulted in one-hour detentions in the cafeteria, where students were expected to work silently on their homework.
Golann importantly acknowledges in her last chapter that methods other than discipline, such as “data-driven instruction, extended instructional time, after-school tutoring, teacher coaching and high expectations,” also help explain the academic success of no-excuses schools.
Her most useful point, I think, is that students need a chance to develop the self-confidence and social skills that will help them do better in college, the ultimate goal at such schools.
That is an intelligent recommendation. Her book, “Scripting the Moves: Culture and Control in a ‘No-Excuses’ Charter School,” is worth reading. But I hope she will soon go back to that school, or other achievement-driven charters, and do a second book revealing how much they have changed in the past decade, and why.
Two years ago, I had a friendly argument with Golann and Yale University sociologist Mira Debs over their summary of the no-excuses model in an opinion piece for Education Week. They said: “No-excuses students are typically required to wear uniforms, sit straight, with their hands folded on the table, and their eyes continuously on the teacher. At breaks, they walk silently through the halls in single-file lines. Students who follow these stringent expectations are rewarded with privileges, while violators are punished with demerits, detentions and suspensions.”
Golann says the same in her book. She also conscientiously acknowledges, as she and Debs did in our debate, that the best-known charter networks have been changing. These days, their students are supposed to focus on whomever is speaking. Silent lines are no longer the rule. The old rewards and repercussions are giving way to restorative justice, in which students and educators sit down to sort out what happened.
Golann, in her book, argues such schools still have a long way to go. “The messages that children learn when they are told to ‘earn their way,’ ‘make no excuses,’ and ‘show grit’ is that they must pull themselves up by their bootstraps and disregard out-of-school factors, a task both herculean and unsound,” she said. “A different message that schools can send to students is that they are loved and that the complexity of their lives is appreciated and that schools will provide a safe space where children who have faced trauma can experience recovery and develop resilience.”
She quotes many scholars on the flaws in the no-excuses approach. But her recommendations seem to overlook some of the good practices she saw at the school, such as the home visits that showed students that both they and their families were appreciated. She reports the work of Harriett Ball, a veteran teacher who trained the two founders of the KIPP charter network, but does not mention a Ball rule that KIPP and other charters quickly adopted — protect every child from bullying or insults that keep them from feeling safe at school.
She calls for more sophisticated techniques that will help students advocate for themselves in college. Middle-class students benefit from a sense of entitlement instilled by their parents, she says. “Through their self-advocacy, entitled students gain advantages for themselves, from extra attention in preschool to classwork assistance in elementary school to a grade bump in college,” she says.
Such lessons may work better in high schools, where college is no longer a distant goal, than in the middle school where she studied. Many charter high schools these days provide tips to students on college life, such as checking in with their professors regularly and advocating for themselves when rules don’t make sense.
KIPP, the largest charter network, reported last year that 43 percent of its high school graduates had obtained bachelor’s degrees within six years, compared with only 11 percent of impoverished Americans in general. It said such students would benefit from more federal funding for high school counselors, small grants for family emergencies and help in landing a first job.
We journalists are lucky to be able to report important changes on our beats right away. Careful scholars like Golann require more time to research in depth, write and publish. I look forward to reading whatever she finds when she returns to what is happening in the charter schools that ask the most of their students.