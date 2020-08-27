Gama thought she might become a diplomat or a military officer. But she first tried teaching elementary school in the Rio Grande Valley, one of the poorest parts of Texas. She and another young teacher there, Tom Torkelson, were so good at it that they created one of the most successful charter school networks in the country, IDEA Public Schools.

She is now the chief executive of that group of 120 schools with 65,000 mostly impoverished students. It is a thriving enterprise, but Gama is worried about the 1,143 IDEA students who graduated from its high schools this spring. Her network has promised all of them are going to college, just like she did, but the worst year in memory for American education is putting many obstacles in their path.

Gama said her research and her memories of Sam Houston High indicate “that for many low-income kids of color, if they don’t matriculate freshman year, they do not matriculate at all.” The coronavirus pandemic forced most colleges to offer them only online instruction and hurt their families’ ability to handle even part of the cost.

The U.S. high school graduating class of 2020 may set records for what educators call “summer melt,” the number of students who sign up for college in the spring but don’t show up when classes start in late summer or fall.

Karen Arnold, a Boston College education scholar who did pioneering work on summer melt, said the nation’s financial woes have had an impact, but there is more. “Some students are able but unwilling to pay full freight to study remotely or to miss the full campus experience,” she said. “Other students and families are fearful of returning in person to residential campuses because of concerns about catching the virus.”

“It would make sense under these conditions for undergraduate students to flock to local, affordable community colleges, but they don’t seem to be doing so,” Arnold said. “It’s not clear why.”

In their 2014 book “Summer Melt: Supporting Low-Income Students Through the Transition to College,” Benjamin L. Castleman of the University of Virginia and Lindsay C. Page of the University of Pittsburgh calculated that as many as 20 percent of high school graduates accepted by colleges fail to matriculate that year.

The researchers said one problem was the confusing paperwork flooding the homes of disadvantaged students in the summer, when the high school advisers who helped them prepare their applications are hard to reach. Castleman and Page said such students find themselves “torn between the desire to further their education and the lures of home, staying with a girlfriend or boyfriend, receiving a steady paycheck, and continuing to contribute financially and otherwise to their family.”

The unprecedented uncertainties of the pandemic, the economy and college openings aggravate those factors. Castleman told me many people hoping to start or continue college this year will be those who have delayed college for work or other responsibilities. People like that, he said, “may be questioning whether they can make it work financially to still enroll this fall.”

Well-funded charter school networks such as IDEA tend to maintain close contact with students after graduation because they have made going to college such a priority. Angela Rodriguez, a spokeswoman for the YES Prep charter network in Houston, said its alumni advisers have reached out to recent graduates. They are trying to help some “who had a difficult time keeping up with the slew of college enrollment emails without a laptop, who became homeless, who were hospitalized and whose families were forced to pull from their college savings,” she said.

Amanda Pinto, spokeswoman for the Achievement First charter network in the Northeast, said her organization has an emergency fund for alumni struggling with the transition to college. It has also set up contacts between them and students already attending their intended colleges, including older Achievement First alumni. The idea is to “ensure they have some support and an opportunity to develop a sense of belonging and community even if it is virtual,” Pinto said.

Maria Alcon Heraux, spokeswoman for the KIPP charter school network, said it has distributed $206,000 to families from its emergency fund since the pandemic arrived and is making another $1.8 million available to KIPP regions.

Daniel Gray, managing director for the Uplift Education charter network in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, said colleges required its seniors to make their decisions by May 1, but some campuses were so slow in responding that the graduates had to enroll in other schools or not enroll at all.

Gama said the IDEA network requires its high schools to report every Wednesday, Thursday and Friday morning how many of its 2020 graduates don’t yet have their college plans confirmed. “In June, we were looking at 20 kids we were really worried about,” Gama said. That number, she said, was down to four last week.

