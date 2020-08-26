Health officials were immediately notified, and families and staff were advised to quarantine at home for 10 days. The center, in Hyattsville, is run by the nonprofit Georgetown Hill Early School, which operates 11 preschools in Prince George’s, Montgomery and Frederick counties.

AD

The case is the first at any of the 11 centers since the pandemic began, said Kristen Till, regional director for Georgetown Hill. No additional cases related to Greenwood have been reported, Till said, and the positive employee was not on site while symptomatic.

AD

“We followed every single protocol,” she said. “We took extra steps that go above and beyond CDC guidelines to ensure children’s and teachers’ safety.”

Statewide, a total of 38 covid-19 outbreaks in child-care facilities have been reported to the Maryland Department of Health amid the pandemic, according to state data compiled Wednesday. More than 5,700 child-care centers are currently open across Maryland, the state said.

AD

Twenty-five outbreaks were in child-care centers and 13 were in family child-care homes, according to the data. More than 105 confirmed cases are associated with the outbreaks.

The child-care center at Greenwood, which has a contract to serve federal employees, was operating with 20 staff members and about 50 children; it typically enrolls children from infancy to age 5.

Its safety measures included temperature and health checks before any child or staff member entered the building. No parents or visitors were allowed inside. Staff members changed clothes and shoes as they arrived, and children changed shoes.

AD

Bins of toys and art supplies were kept separate for each child. Hand-washing and sanitizing — of toys and play equipment, among other things — were frequent. Social distancing was a constant, Till said. Staff and children ages 3 and older wore masks.

AD

Two of Georgetown Hill’s 11 centers opened in April to serve essential workers, and the other nine resumed operations, with reduced class sizes, in June.

The center has asked Greenwood staff and families to inform them if symptoms arise, so that center can notify health officials. A deep cleaning has already been done, Till said. All staff will be tested for the coronavirus before returning.

Reopening is set for Sept. 8, following approvals from state and county authorities.

Prince George’s health officials confirmed the positive case at Greenwood and that it closed for two weeks “for a deep cleaning and disinfection of the facility and for students and staff to quarantine.”

AD

AD

As the pandemic continues, Till said, child-care providers that remain open know they may see cases.